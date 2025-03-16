 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round
It’s the superstar versus the everyman as The Players heads to Monday playoff
GOLF: MAR 14 PGA The Players Championship
The Players Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from the $25 million purse
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round Three
What is The Players Championship playoff format?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_spaun18_250316.jpg
Spaun’s winning putt settles JUST short at Players
nbc_golf_spaunintv_250316.jpg
Spaun able to grind out final round of The Players
nbc_golf_roryintv_250316.jpg
McIlroy hoping to reset and win Players in playoff

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round
It’s the superstar versus the everyman as The Players heads to Monday playoff
GOLF: MAR 14 PGA The Players Championship
The Players Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from the $25 million purse
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round Three
What is The Players Championship playoff format?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_spaun18_250316.jpg
Spaun’s winning putt settles JUST short at Players
nbc_golf_spaunintv_250316.jpg
Spaun able to grind out final round of The Players
nbc_golf_roryintv_250316.jpg
McIlroy hoping to reset and win Players in playoff

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Donaldson helps No. 22 Michigan rally late again to beat No. 18 Wisconsin 59-53 for Big Ten title

  
Published March 16, 2025 07:17 PM

INDIANAPOLIS — Tre Donaldson and Vladislav Goldin each scored 11 points and No. 22 Michigan closed Saturday’s Big Ten Tournament championship game on an 11-2 run to beat No. 18 Wisconsin 59-53 and claim its first tourney crown since 2018.

Donaldson also had eight assists one day after driving the length of the court for the winning layup with less than a second to go in the semifinal round. Michigan (25-9) won three games in three days to give coach Dusty May a title in his first season in Ann Arbor.

Goldin was named the tourney’s Most Outstanding Player.

John Blackwell scored 18 points and Max Klesmit added 12 to lead the Badgers, who have not a won the tourney crown since 2015. John Tonje added nine points and seven rebounds on an tough shooting night.

Both teams were coming off close, emotional victories and each looked sluggish most of the game. Wisconsin opened the second half on a 15-6 run to take a 38-27 lead, then watched the Wolverines use a 7-0 spurt to tie the score at 45 with 5:50 left. Goldin made two free throws with 46 seconds left to break a 53-all tie and Michigan led the remainder.

Takeaways

Wisconsin: Two days after tying a tourney single-game record with 19 3-pointers, the Badgers shot just 15 of 68 (22%).

Michigan: The Wolverines lost the rebounding battle overall, but won it late and that proved the difference as they overcame fatigue to grind out a victory.

Key moment

Donaldson’s 3 with 1:52 left finally gave Michigan the lead and the confidence to close it out.

Key stat

Wisconsin was a dismal 7 of 39 (17.9%) from 3-point range.

Up next

Each team finds out its next matchup on the Selection Show.