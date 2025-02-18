 Skip navigation
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. plans to become free agent after season, fails to reach long-term deal with Blue Jays
Syndication: The Oklahoman
No. 7 Texas A&M at No. 21 Mississippi State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NCAA Basketball: Xavier at Providence
How to watch Butler vs Xavier: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s Big East matchup

Top Clips

anstie_kitchen_img.jpg
Supercross 2025: Detroit biggest moments
nbc_bte_shoheiohtani_250217.jpg
Ohtani’s 2025 NL MVP case brings ‘variability’
nbc_bte_aaronjudge_250217.jpg
Yankees’ Judge tops betting market for 2025 AL MVP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Duke forward Maliq Brown dislocates his shoulder in win over Virginia

  
Published February 18, 2025 11:00 AM
Maliq Brown

Feb 5, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) controls the ball during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Rich Barnes/Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Third-ranked Duke defeated Virginia 80-62 but lost a key reserve forward, Maliq Brown, in the process.

Brown dislocated his left shoulder with 1:21 left in the first half, Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer said, and did not return. He was expected to get imaging done.

“He’s a big loss for us,” Scheyer said. “Find out what the deal is and then go from there. I don’t know more than that.”

The 6-foot-9 junior, who transferred from Syracuse, is second on the team with 30 steals and third with nine blocked shots.

“He’s been a great teammate,” said Kon Knueppel. “He’s very unselfish and (a) great passer. ... He’s very, very impactful for our team.”

The game — which was Duke’s third-straight victory — was a homecoming for Brown, who grew up in Culpeper, an hour away.

Brown had two points, two assists and a rebound in 10 minutes. He appeared to injure his left arm reaching into a passing lane to deflect a ball.

An hour after the game, Brown emerged from the locker room to greet family and Duke fans. He took photos with some with his arm in a sling before heading to the team bus.

With Brown sidelined, Duke turned to Patrick Ngongba II, who scored eight points and grabbed a rebound in 11 minutes.

Scheyer said Ngongba has developed over the year and will be ready to contribute if Brown’s injury keeps him out for the Blue Devils’ next game, which is against Illinois at Madison Square Garden.

Scheyer noted Ngongba played significant minutes in the Blue Devils’ win over Wake Forest in January.

Scheyer said that players who aren’t getting much playing time in his program compete in “stay ready” games to keep them sharp and prepared in the event they’re pressed into action.

“I’ve seen such growth from him throughout the season,” Scheyer said. “He’s been in some big-time moments.”