Top News

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Previews
Players approve of Tour Championship change, and everyone can expect more in the future
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/vdnlns02po3xkownwdmc
Predictions: Where the top five uncommitted WRs will land
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers
Corey Seager is reinstated by Texas Rangers after shortstop’s second IL stint this season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_erinhillshole9v2_250528.jpg
Short par-3 9th at Erin Hills anything but sweet
nbc_golf_lf_yanitseng_250528.jpg
Hope carries Tseng back to the U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_roto_memorialwinnerv3_250528.jpg
Bet Schauffele, Hovland to win Memorial Tournament

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores

Former Grand Canyon guard Tyon Grant-Foster heading to Gonzaga

  
Published May 28, 2025 06:29 PM

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Grand Canyon guard Tyon Grant-Foster is headed to Gonzaga.

Grant-Foster announced his decision on Instagram Wednesday.

A 6-foot-7 senior, Grant-Foster was the 2024 Western Athletic Conference player of the year after averaging 20.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in his first season with the Antelopes. He averaged 14.8 points and 5.9 rebounds last season.

Grant-Foster missed more than a year of basketball after collapsing in the locker room at halftime while playing for DePaul. He was recruited out of Indian Hills Junior College by Kansas and played one season for the Jayhawks in a limited role.