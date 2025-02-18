How to watch Butler vs Xavier: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s Big East matchup

It’s Butler vs Xavier tonight on Peacock in a Big East showdown at Cintas Center. Tonight’s game marks the first of two meetings between the Bulldogs and Musketeers this season. The last time these two teams went head-to-head was last March, when Xavier won 76-72 in the first round of the Big East tournament.

Tip off for tonight’s game is at 8:00 PM ET. See below to find out how to live stream tonight’s game, as well as additional information on how you can keep up with all of the college basketball action this season.

Don’t miss tonight’s Big Ten thriller when Purdue faces Michigan State on Peacock at 7:00 PM ET.



The Bulldogs (5-9) enter tonight’s match up on a 3-game win streak, following Saturday’s 97-96 victory over Georgetown — one of their best offensive performances of the season. Butler shot 57.7% from the field overall and drew 29 fouls from Georgetown, converting 80% of their free throws.

Senior forward Pierre Brooks II surpassed 1,000 career points in the win, scoring a career-high 30 points and finishing with 1,006 total points.

During their 3-game streak, the Bulldogs have averaged 87.7 points per game and are shooting 49.2% from beyond the arc. Head coach Thad Matta credits Butler’s improved connectivity for their recent success.

“I think that we’re playing, collectively, a lot better as a group,” said Matta after the game. “I think our connectivity is better, both offensively and defensively.”

Butler currently sits 9th in the Big East, 2.5 games behind Xavier and Villanova, both tied at 8-7.

The Musketeers (16-10) are coming off back-to-back victories for the first time since mid-January, most recently defeating DePaul 85-68 on Saturday. Graduate forward Zach Freemantle scored a game-high 10 points and grabbed a game-high 9 rebounds in the win, earning Big East Player of the Week honors — his third of the season after being named to the Big East Weekly Honor Roll twice in December. Freemantle has scored in double-figures in all 23 games he’s played this season.

Xavier is currently ranked 5th in the Big East but will need to remain consistent as they work to stay in contention for the NCAA Tournament.

How to watch Butler vs Xavier:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, February 18

Tonight, Tuesday, February 18 Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio Time: 8 PM ET

8 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock tonight?

Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET with College Countdown



How do I watch basketball games on Peacock

Keep up with the college basketball excitement by subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming..

Are all Big East Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

A total of 30 Big East Men’s Basketball games will be available to watch LIVE on Peacock. 25 during the regular season and 5 conference tournament games.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Special sale for Peacock

Stay in, stay comfy, and stay entertained -- Peacock for just $29.99 is all you need. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply to this limited time offer. Click here to learn more. The sale lasts until Tuesday, February 18th.

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started