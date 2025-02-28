How to watch No. 21 Marquette vs Georgetown: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s Big East matchup

The No. 21 Marquette Golden Eagles face the Georgetown Hoyas this Saturday night at 8 PM on Peacock. Marquette leads the all-time series 24-14 and has won the last seven consecutive meetings against Georgetown, dating back to 2022.

See below for everything you need to know about Saturday’s Marquette vs Georgetown match up, as well as additional information on how to watch college basketball on Peacock.

The Golden Eagles, in their fourth season under head coach Shaka Smart, are aiming for their fourth straight NCAA appearance. The team is currently ranked third in the Big East standings following a dominant 82-52 win against Providence on Tuesday. The Golden Eagles made a season-high 17 three-pointers in the win.

Senior guard Kam Jones hit four of those shots from beyond the arc, finishing with 17 points and 7 assists in his 44th consecutive game scoring in double figures, tying the longest active streak in the nation. Junior forward Ben Gold also set a career-high, scoring 17 points.

“We were just in great positions to hunt out threes. We were aggressive,” said Gold after the win. “We were also just helping each other get open. Whether it was just attacking in space and kicking out. We’re all ready to shoot. We know we’re a high-level shooting team. We do it every single day. We put the work in. It’s good to see it go in, but we know that it’s not just a one-off thing.”

Georgetown is coming off a tough 93-79 defeat against UConn on Wednesday. The Hoyas are trying to adjust without standout freshman Thomas Sorber, who underwent season-ending surgery on Wednesday for a left foot injury.

Sorber, a Big East Freshman of the Year contender, is the team’s second-leading scorer (14 ppg) and leads the Hoyas in blocks per game (2.0). In his absence, UConn dominated inside, scoring 48 of its 93 points in the paint and outscoring Georgetown, 30-3, in second-chance points.

“This is back-to-back games where we’ve given up 80- something plus points,” said Georgetown head coach Ed Cooley after the loss. “We’ve just got to figure out what we [need] to do with our physicality in order to make sure we try to get to that last four-minute war, to give our men a chance to win.”

The Hoyas, currently seventh in Big East standings, will likely need to win the Big East Tournament to secure their first NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Cooley.



How to watch Marquette vs Georgetown:

When: Saturday, March 1

Saturday, March 1 Where: Capital One Arena, Washington DC

Capital One Arena, Washington DC Time: 8 PM ET

8 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock this Saturday?

How do I watch basketball games on Peacock

Keep up with the college basketball excitement by subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming..

Are all Big East Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

A total of 30 Big East Men’s Basketball games will be available to watch LIVE on Peacock. 25 during the regular season and 5 conference tournament games.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.



Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started