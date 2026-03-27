Iowa State vs. Tennessee NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets

With the availability of All-American Joshua Jefferson (ankle) doubtful, the Iowa State Cyclones take the court in Chicago tonight against the Tennessee Volunteers. The Vols are making their fourth consecutive Sweet 16 appearance.

Even without Jefferson, Iowa State, under coach T.J. Otzelberger, is elite defensively. Led by Tamin Lipsey, the Cyclones boast a Top 15 defensive unit. ISU pressures the ball for the entire game. On the offensive end, Iowa State will look to overcome the loss of Jefferson and his 16.4 points per game with a determined effort on the glass where they rank 35th nationally on the offensive end.

Tennessee, however, counters ISU’s strong play from the point in Lipsey and solid production on the glass with their own veteran leader at the point in Ja’Kobi Gillespie. Rick Barnes’ squad holds a +12 rebounding margin, the second best in the country.

The winner will advance to the Elite Eight to face either Michigan or Alabama for a spot in the Final Four.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Iowa State vs. Tennessee

Date: Friday, March 27, 2026

Friday, March 27, 2026 Time: 10:10PM EST

10:10PM EST Site: United Center

United Center City: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Network/Streaming: TBS, truTV

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Game Odds: Iowa State Cyclones vs. Tennessee Volunteers

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Iowa State (-185), Tennessee (+154)

Iowa State (-185), Tennessee (+154) Spread: Iowa State -4.5

Iowa State -4.5 Total: 139.5

This game opened Iowa State -4.5 with the Total set at 137.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NCAA Basketball schedule!

Can Iowa spoil Illinois' run in the Elite 8? Vaughn Dalzell breaks down Iowa's Elite 8 matchup with Illinois on Saturday where the Fighting Illini are currently -6.5 point favorites.

Expected Starting Lineups: Iowa State vs. Tennessee

Iowa State Cyclones

G Tamin Lipsey

G Nate Heise

G Killyan Toure

F Milan Momcilovic

F Blake Buchanan

Tennessee Volunteers

G Bishop Boswell

G Ja’Kobi Gillespie

F J.P. Estrella

F Nate Ament

F Kelix Okpara

Important stats, trends and insights: Iowa State vs. Tennessee

Tennessee is 16-19 ATS this season

Iowa State is 23-13 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 17 of Tennessee’s 35 games this season (17-18)

The OVER has cashed in 16 of Iowa State’s 36 games this season (16-20)

Tamin Lipsey scored 26 points, tallied 10 assists, and had 5 steals in the Cyclones’ win over Kentucky

scored 26 points, tallied 10 assists, and had 5 steals in the Cyclones’ win over Kentucky Nate Heise is averaging 17 points per game in the NCAA Tournament

is averaging 17 points per game in the NCAA Tournament Nate Ament is just 4-14 from the field through 2 games of the NCAA Tournament

is just 4-14 from the field through 2 games of the NCAA Tournament Nate Ament is just 13-47 (27.7%) from the field over his last 5 games

is just 13-47 (27.7%) from the field over his last 5 games Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 25 points and 7.5 assists per game in the NCAA Tournament

How NCAA Tournament affects player evaluations Jacob Myers joins Pierre Andresen to discuss the importance of evaluating prospects in high stakes environments with the current talent pool at the top of the draft board.

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between Iowa State and Tennessee:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Iowa State on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Iowa State on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Iowa State -4.5

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Iowa State -4.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 139.5

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