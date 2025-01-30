Johni Broome has 26 points and 16 rebounds to help No. 1 Auburn beat LSU 87-74

BATON ROUGE, La. — Johni Broome scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half and had 16 rebounds to help top-ranked Auburn beat LSU 87-74 on Wednesday night for its 12th straight victory.

Auburn (19-1, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) matched the best 20-game start in school history. Kelly Miles added 13 points, Chad-Baker Mazara had 11 and Tahaad Petiford 10.

Cam Carter led LSU (12-8, 1-6) with 24 points. Dji Bailey had 13, and Jordan Sears finished with 11.

Takeaways

Auburn: Auburn dominated ith its overwhelming physicality, athleticism and depth. It repeatedly used double-team traps to bully LSU’s guards into turnovers and had 18 possessions with multiple shot attempts.

LSU: LSU’s only hope at an upset was reducing its plethora of early turnovers, but 15 first-half turnovers led to 15 Auburn points.

Key moment

Pettiford’s second-chance 3-pointer ignited an 11-4 run in the second half.

Key stat

Auburn attempted a season-high 80 field goals.

Up next

On Saturday, LSU hosts Texas, and Auburn is at No. 23 Mississippi.