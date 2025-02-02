 Skip navigation
Johni Broome’s 20 points, 12 rebounds help top-ranked Auburn beat No. 23 Ole Miss 92-82

  
Published February 1, 2025 07:00 PM
NCAA Basketball: Auburn at Mississippi

Feb 1, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers forward/center Johni Broome (4) reacts with forward Chad Baker-Mazara (10) during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Petre Thomas/Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

OXFORD, Miss. — Johni Broome had 20 points and 12 rebounds and No. 1 Auburn extended its winning streak to 13 games with a 92-82 win over No. 23 Mississippi on Saturday.

Chad Baker-Mazara scored 18 points, Denver Jones added 16 and Miles Kelly 15 as the Tigers shot 14 for 28 from 3-point distance and 18 for 23 from the line — including six straight in the final minute to remain unbeaten in the Southeastern Conference. Dylan Cardwell had 10 points and 13 rebounds as Auburn (20-1, 8-0) outrebounded Ole Miss 41-30.

Sean Pedulla, helped by 10-for-16 shooting, scored 29 points for Ole Miss (16-6, 5-4), with five rebounds and three steals. Matthew Murrell scored 17 points and Jaemyn Brakefield had 12 points in the first half.

Takeaways

Auburn. The Tigers have defeated eight teams ranked in the AP Top 25. The Tigers are unbeaten at home, and their schedule in February includes five home games. The Tigers used an 8-3 run in the final 75 seconds to hold off Mississippi.

Ole Miss: The Rebels have impressive wins, including two on the road, to highlight an NCAA Tournament bid resume. They have losses by a total of six points against ranked teams.

Key moment

Auburn built a 68-60 lead with six minutes remaining on a 9-2 run, highlighted by a pair of 3-point shots by Baker-Mazara and capped by a Tahaad Pettiford dunk. Ole Miss never got within four points again.

Key stats

Auburn had 22 assists on its 30 field goals, led by Pettiford’s five.

Ole Miss entered shooting 73% from the line, but was 4 of 10 in the first and was 24 for 35 overall.

Up next

Both teams play Tuesday. Auburn hosts Oklahoma, while closes a three-game homestand against Kentucky.