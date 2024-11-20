 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers
Basketball Pickups: Have yourself a night, Dalton Knecht
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 19 Bulldogs at Michigan State
Michigan State beats Samford; MSU freshman Richardson leaves game with ankle injury
NCAA Basketball: Pennsylvania at Villanova
Villanova secures 93-49 victory against Pennsylvania

Top Clips

nbc_soc_perargmessiassistgoal_241119.jpg
Telemundo: Messi finds Martinez for go-ahead goal
nbc_soc_argperhlv3_241119.jpg
Telemundo: Argentina stifles Peru (En Español)
akins.jpg
Highlights: Akins’ 25 points lead MSU past Samford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers
Basketball Pickups: Have yourself a night, Dalton Knecht
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 19 Bulldogs at Michigan State
Michigan State beats Samford; MSU freshman Richardson leaves game with ankle injury
NCAA Basketball: Pennsylvania at Villanova
Villanova secures 93-49 victory against Pennsylvania

Top Clips

nbc_soc_perargmessiassistgoal_241119.jpg
Telemundo: Messi finds Martinez for go-ahead goal
nbc_soc_argperhlv3_241119.jpg
Telemundo: Argentina stifles Peru (En Español)
akins.jpg
Highlights: Akins’ 25 points lead MSU past Samford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Jones gets triple-double as No. 15 Marquette trounces No. 6 Purdue

  
Published November 20, 2024 02:06 AM
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Marquette

Nov 19, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Kam Jones (1) drives towards the basket against Purdue Boilermakers guard Myles Colvin (5) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kam Jones had 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists as No. 15 Marquette defeated No. 6 Purdue 76-58 on Tuesday night to snap the Boilermakers’ 39-game regular-season nonconference winning streak.

Purdue (4-1) hadn’t lost a regular-season nonconference game since falling 58-54 at Miami on Dec. 8, 2020, compiling the fourth-longest such streak in NCAA history. The record is held by Syracuse, which won 52 straight nonconference regular-season games from Dec. 17, 2008, through Dec. 17, 2012.

Jones’ triple-double was the third in school history and first since Dwyane Wade had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists when Marquette beat Kentucky 83-69 in a 2003 regional final to earn its most recent Final Four appearance.

Marquette’s only other triple-double came from Tony Miller against Wisconsin on Dec. 31, 1994.

Stevie Mitchell scored a career-high 21 points for Marquette (5-0). Chase Ross had 12 and Ben Gold added 11.

Trey Kaufman-Renn had 16 points, Fletcher Loyer 13 and Braden Smith 11 for Purdue.

Takeaways

Purdue: The string of nonconference regular-season wins wasn’t the only Purdue streak to get snapped. The Boilermakers also had won an NCAA-best 25 straight November games.

Marquette: Jones has been a productive scorer much of his career, but Tuesday’s game showed how much he has developed as an all-around player. His 13 rebounds and 10 assists were both career highs.

Key moment

Purdue trailed 55-49 with eight minutes left before David Joplin scored four points during an 8-0 run for Marquette that made it a 14-point game with 4:51 remaining. The spurt culminated with Ross getting a steal and passing to Mitchell for a layup.

Key stats

After committing just three turnovers Friday in an 87-78 victory over then-No. 2 Alabama, Purdue had 15 on Tuesday.

Up next

Both teams next play Saturday, with Purdue hosting Marshall while Marquette faces Georgia at Paradise Island, Bahamas.