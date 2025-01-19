Kaufman-Renn leads No. 17 Purdue past No. 13 Oregon 65-58

EUGENE, Ore. — Trey Kaufman-Renn had 23 points and 11 rebounds to help lead No. 17 Purdue past No. 13 Oregon 65-58 on Saturday.

Kaufman-Renn missed his first six shots from the field, but finished 7 for 20 while making all nine of his free throws. Braden Smith added 15 points and seven rebounds as the Boilermakers (15-4, 7-1 Big Ten) won their seventh straight game.

Nate Bittle led Oregon (15-3, 4-3) with 18 points, while Jackson Shelstad added 15 points and five rebounds as the Ducks shot 36% from the field, including going 7 of 29 on 3-pointers.

After Bittle opened the second half with a basket to put the Ducks ahead 33-30, Purdue scored 11 straight points while holding Oregon scoreless for more than eight minutes.

Oregon closed within 42-41 on a 3-pointer by Shelstad, but Kaufman-Renn scored the next six points. When Shelstad scored again to get Oregon within 52-48, Kaufman-Renn answered with two free throws before Smith scored the next four points to push Purdue ahead 58-48 with 2:33 left to play.

Shelstad scored eight points in the opening half as Oregon took a 31-30 lead while holding Purdue to 31.3 percent shooting from the field.

Takeaways

Purdue: The Boilermakers swept their first West Coast trip in the new-look Big Ten by following up a win at Washington with a victory over the Ducks. Purdue has won seven straight games, including six in conference, to move into second place in the Big Ten as it prepares to head home for three straight games.

Oregon: The Ducks continue to struggle at home where all three losses have come. The Ducks are now 7-3 at home, including a 1-3 mark in conference play, while going 4-0 in true road games and 4-0 in neutral-site games.

Key moment

Trailing 33-30 early in the second half, Purdue scored 11 straight points to take a lead it never relinquished. Caleb Furst dunked and Kaufman-Renn followed with a basket. After Furst scored again, Camden Heidi made a 3-pointer to put the Boilermakers up 39-33 with 13:29 left to play. Smith added two free throws before Jadrian Tracey snapped the streak with a 3-pointer for the Ducks.

Key stat

Purdue got 17 points off its bench, including nine from Heide, while Oregon had just eight.

Up next

Purdue: The Boilermakers host Ohio State on Tuesday.

Oregon: The Ducks stay home to host Washington on Tuesday.