 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024
Andy Murray will coach Novak Djokovic through the Australian Open
NCAA Football: Colorado at Kansas
Devin Neal scores 4 times, Kansas beats No. 16 Colorado 37-21 as Buffs’ Big 12 title hopes take hit
Syndication: Arizona Republic
After fans storm field early, No. 21 Arizona St stops Hail Mary try for 28-23 win over No. 14 BYU

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndlovelongtd_241123.jpg
Love opens second half with a bang on 68-yard TD
nbc_cfb_indianapsudisc_241123.jpg
Penn State has yet to earn a ‘marquee win’ in 2024
nbc_cfb_ndfreemanonfirsthalf_241123.jpg
Freeman: Irish didn’t play to standard to end half

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024
Andy Murray will coach Novak Djokovic through the Australian Open
NCAA Football: Colorado at Kansas
Devin Neal scores 4 times, Kansas beats No. 16 Colorado 37-21 as Buffs’ Big 12 title hopes take hit
Syndication: Arizona Republic
After fans storm field early, No. 21 Arizona St stops Hail Mary try for 28-23 win over No. 14 BYU

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndlovelongtd_241123.jpg
Love opens second half with a bang on 68-yard TD
nbc_cfb_indianapsudisc_241123.jpg
Penn State has yet to earn a ‘marquee win’ in 2024
nbc_cfb_ndfreemanonfirsthalf_241123.jpg
Freeman: Irish didn’t play to standard to end half

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Kaufman-Renn leads No. 6 Purdue to rout of Marshall

  
Published November 23, 2024 09:44 PM
Syndication: Journal-Courier

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) boxes out Marshall Thundering Herd guard Dezayne Mingo (3) Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WEST LAYFAYETTE, Ind. — Trey Kaufman-Renn had 18 points and Myles Colvin and Camden Heide each scored 13 to lead No. 6 Purdue to an 80-45 rout of Marshall on Saturday.

Colvin and Heide were making their first starts of the season for Purdue (5-1). Braden Smith, who was averaging 14.6 points, was scoreless on an 0-for-4 shooting day. Smith had a team-high nine assists.

Nate Martin led Marshall (3-2) with nine points, playing 24 minutes before fouling out with several minutes left in the game.

The Boilermakers shot 55% in the first half to take a 39-24 halftime lead. However, Purdue made only one field goal in the final nine minutes of the first half.

Purdue picked up the intensity in the second half, leading by as many as 41 points. The Boilermakers shot 50% for the game and held the Thundering Herd to 30%.

The Boilermakers held a 23-4 edge in points off turnovers and a 36-14 lead off points in the paint.

Takeaways

Marshall: The Thundering Herd struggled from the field, but outside shooting was a particular issue. Marshall made just 4 of 32 3-point attempts for 12.5%.

Purdue: The Boilermakers bounced back from a 76-58 loss Tuesday at No. 15 Marquette with a dominating victory. Purdue extended its streak of consecutive non-conference home victories to 31, the longest in school history.

Key moment

Heide, who was averaging 4.8 points entering the game, hit his third 3-pointer to give the Boilermakers a 20-10 lead and ignite the crowed. Heide scored 11 of the Boilermakers’ first 20 points.

Key stat

Purdue had a huge edge in free throws. The Boilermakers sank 26 of 33 free throws while Marshall was 9 of 17 from the foul line. Marshall committed nine more fouls.

Up next

Marshall hosts South Carolina State on Wednesday.

Purdue plays North Carolina State at Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego on Thursday.