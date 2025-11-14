Kennard Davis Jr. of No. 7 BYU arrested on suspicion of DUI

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Buccaneers vs. Bills prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Washington Capitals v Florida Panthers
Marchand reaches 1,000 points, Reinhart scores twice as Panthers beat Capitals 6-3
nbc_golf_kaitrumpintvwhls_251114.jpg
‘She can play at the highest level': Kai Trump caps LPGA debut with 75, near ace and positive impression
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,

Top Clips

nbacupbucksmascot.jpg
Should basketball fans be excited for NBA Cup?
nbc_roto_paolo_251114.jpg
Banchero out of Friday’s lineup with groin strain
nbc_roto_johnson_251114.jpg
Johnson ‘approaching superstar status’ for Hawks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Buccaneers vs. Bills prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Washington Capitals v Florida Panthers
Marchand reaches 1,000 points, Reinhart scores twice as Panthers beat Capitals 6-3
nbc_golf_kaitrumpintvwhls_251114.jpg
‘She can play at the highest level': Kai Trump caps LPGA debut with 75, near ace and positive impression
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,

Top Clips

nbacupbucksmascot.jpg
Should basketball fans be excited for NBA Cup?
nbc_roto_paolo_251114.jpg
Banchero out of Friday’s lineup with groin strain
nbc_roto_johnson_251114.jpg
Johnson ‘approaching superstar status’ for Hawks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Kennard Davis Jr. of No. 7 BYU arrested on suspicion of DUI

  
Published November 14, 2025 04:12 PM
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament East Regional Practice

Mar 26, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; An NCAA Wilson official game ball passes thorough a basket in front of an Brigham Young Cougars logo during a practice sessions in preparation for an East Regional semifinal games at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Vincent Carchietta/Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

PROVO, Utah — BYU starting guard Kennard Davis Jr. was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a crash on Thursday.

A Provo police department release said Davis suffered minor injuries and was charged with driving under the influence after being taken to the police station.

BYU issued a statement saying the school was aware of the allegations and looking into the situation.

It was unclear if Davis traveled with the seventh-ranked Cougars to play No. 3 UConn in Boston on Saturday or if the alleged offense would impact his standing on the team. BYU’s honor code requires all students to abstain from alcohol, tobacco, tea, coffee, vaping, marijuana and substance abuse.

A 6-foot-6 junior from St. Louis, Davis is averaging 9.0 points per game, but he didn’t play against Delaware on Tuesday due to a leg injury. He previously played two seasons at Southern Illinois.