Mark Sears scores 22 to lift No. 5 Alabama to 107-79 rout of No. 12 Oklahoma

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Collin Morikawa had the most brutally honest reaction to Hideki Matsuyama’s record Kapalua win
The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Hideki Matsuyama sets PGA Tour scoring record to open season at The Sentry
MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Jo Shimoda peace.JPG
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 5, Jo Shimoda keeps Honda’s expectations high
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rolfingsegment_250105.jpg
Matsuyama ‘remarkable’ around the greens in Maui
nbc_chky_ndpenn_250105.jpg
Highlights: Penn State shuts out Notre Dame
nbc_snf_lionstdgibbs_250105.jpg
Gibbs shakes and bakes defenders en route to a TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Collin Morikawa had the most brutally honest reaction to Hideki Matsuyama’s record Kapalua win
The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Hideki Matsuyama sets PGA Tour scoring record to open season at The Sentry
MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Jo Shimoda peace.JPG
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 5, Jo Shimoda keeps Honda’s expectations high
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rolfingsegment_250105.jpg
Matsuyama ‘remarkable’ around the greens in Maui
nbc_chky_ndpenn_250105.jpg
Highlights: Penn State shuts out Notre Dame
nbc_snf_lionstdgibbs_250105.jpg
Gibbs shakes and bakes defenders en route to a TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Mark Sears scores 22 to lift No. 5 Alabama to 107-79 rout of No. 12 Oklahoma

  
Published January 5, 2025 12:41 AM
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

Jan 4, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) flexes after scoring in the lane and being fouled at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama defeated Oklahoma 107-79. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 22 points and had 10 assists and No. 5 Alabama dominated in every way for a 107-79 victory over No. 12 and previously unbeaten Oklahoma on Saturday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

Grant Nelson had 12 points and 11 rebounds, Labaron Philon added 16 and Clifford Omoruyi scored 10 for Alabama (12-2, 1-0).

Jalon Moore had 20 points to lead the Sooners (13-1, 0-1). Sam Godwin scored 15 while Jeremiah Fears overcame an 0-for-8 shooting effort in the first half to finish with 16 points. Kobe Elvis and Miles Duke each added 10.

Takeaways

Alabama: Alabama scored 25 second-chance points to Oklahoma’s four. The Crimson Tide also dominated with 56 points in the paint and 38 points from the bench to the Sooners’ five.

Oklahoma: The Sooners couldn’t overcome poor first-half shooting, going 12 of 34 from the floor and 1 of 8 from the 3-point line. Oklahoma shot 53% in the second half, including 4 of 15 from 3-point range.

Key moment

Alabama took control in the first half with a 15-6 run, going 7 of 9 from the field while Oklahoma went 1 of 9 during that stretch as the Crimson Tide turned a five-point lead into a 14-point cushion. Alabama led 48-29 at halftime and the lead never dipped below 19 points in the second half.

Key stat

Alabama won the battle on the boards, outrebounding the Sooners 51-26. Along with Nelson’s 11 rebounds, Omoruyi had seven. Alabama had 22 offensive rebounds.

Up next

The Crimson Tide travel to face South Carolina on Wednesday night. The Sooners host No. 13 Texas A&M the same night.