Martinelli scores 28 and Northwestern beats Minnesota 72-64 to begin the Big Ten tourney

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cbb_butvsprovhls_250312.jpg
Brooks scores 25 as Butler knocks off Providence 75-69 in Big East Conference Tournament
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Second Round - Georgia Tech vs Virginia
Interim coach Sanchez out at Virginia after loss to Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Previews
Alejandro Tosti dives into water after making hole-in-one on par-3 17th Wednesday at The Players

Top Clips

nbc_golf_fatperezbirdie_250312.jpg
Fat Perez buries long putt at TPC Sawgrass’s 17th
nbc_cbb_lasalleumass_250312.jpg
Highlights: McKeithan carries La Salle over UMass
nbc_cbb_dunphyintv_250312.jpg
Dunphy: La Salle ‘found a way’ to beat UMass

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cbb_butvsprovhls_250312.jpg
Brooks scores 25 as Butler knocks off Providence 75-69 in Big East Conference Tournament
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Second Round - Georgia Tech vs Virginia
Interim coach Sanchez out at Virginia after loss to Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Previews
Alejandro Tosti dives into water after making hole-in-one on par-3 17th Wednesday at The Players

Top Clips

nbc_golf_fatperezbirdie_250312.jpg
Fat Perez buries long putt at TPC Sawgrass’s 17th
nbc_cbb_lasalleumass_250312.jpg
Highlights: McKeithan carries La Salle over UMass
nbc_cbb_dunphyintv_250312.jpg
Dunphy: La Salle ‘found a way’ to beat UMass

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Martinelli scores 28 and Northwestern beats Minnesota 72-64 to begin the Big Ten tourney

  
Published March 12, 2025 07:25 PM

INDIANAPOLIS — Nick Martinelli scored 28 points to help No. 13 seed Northwestern beat No. 12 seed Minnesota 72-64 on Wednesday to begin the Big Ten Tournament.

Northwestern (17-15) earned its first conference tournament win since 2022 for a chance to play No. 5 Wisconsin in Thursday’s second round. The Wildcats lost to then-No. 17 Wisconsin 75-69 on Feb. 1.

Five Northwestern players scored during a 12-3 run to begin the second half to go ahead by double digits, 44-32, for the first time in the game. The Wildcats stayed ahead by at least nine points until Mike Mitchell Jr. scored five straight points to get Minnesota within 67-60 with 45 seconds remaining.

Martinelli and Matthew Nicholson each went 1 of 2 at the stripe down the stretch, and K.J. Windham went 3 of 4 to keep Northwestern ahead by multiple possessions.

Ty Berry added 14 points, Jordan Clayton had 11 and Windham finished with 10 for Northwestern. Martinelli, averaging a league-high 20.2 points per game, was 12 of 22 from the field. Martinelli was just 4 of 10 at the free-throw line as the Wildcats finished 12 of 22.

Dawson Garcia led Minnesota (15-17) with 22 points and Mitchell added 11 points. The Golden Gophers lost five of their last six games to end the season.

Northwestern and Minnesota were meeting for the third time in the last six tournaments, all in the 12-seed vs. 13-seed game.
Martinelli focused on competition, not awards
Nick Martinelli was not fazed by being left off the All-Big Ten First Team, focusing instead on Northwestern's Big Ten tournament win over Minnesota.