Massamba Diop, Moe Odum score 21 points each to lead Arizona State to 87-84 win over Kansas State

TEMPE, Ariz. — Massamba Diop scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half, Moe Odum also scored 21 and Arizona State held off Kansas State 87-84 on Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak and pick up its first Big 12 win this season.

Diop, a 7-foot-1 freshman, was 8-of-10 shooting, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked five shots. Anthony Johnson added 18 points, Santiago Trouet had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Allen Mukeba also scored 10 points for ASU (10-6, 1-2).

P.J. Haggerty, coming in seventh in the nation in scoring at 22.7 ppg, finished with 25 points, and Abdi Bashir Jr. made 6 of 12 3-point tries in finishing with 22 points for the Wildcats (9-7, 0-3), who lost their third straight.

How Hurley, ASU got back on track Bobby Hurley joins the team in the studio to break down his team’s win over Kansas State and the development of Massamba Diop.

Kansas State had a 64-58 lead midway through the second half but then went over five minutes without a field goal when ASU scored 10 straight points to begin a 18-3 run capped by Diop’s dunk to lead 76-67 with less than five minutes left.

Khamari McGriff’s follow with 16.6 seconds remaining got Kansas State within three. After a Johnson free throw, Haggerty banked in a long 3-pointer with five seconds remaining and the Wildcats were within a point. They quickly fouled Odum, who made both free throws. But coming out of a timeout, Haggerty was short on a half-court attempt.

ASU made only 3 of 22 3-point attempts while Kansas State hit 13 of 31. But ASU outscored the Wildcats 50-28 in the paint and made nine more free throws.

The Wildcats led 38-36 at halftime.

Up next

Kansas State is home against No. 25 UCF on Wednesday.

Arizona State is at top-ranked Arizona on Wednesday.