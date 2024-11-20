 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers
Basketball Pickups: Have yourself a night, Dalton Knecht
NCAA Basketball: Pennsylvania at Villanova
Villanova secures 93-49 victory against Pennsylvania
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Marquette
Jones gets triple-double as No. 15 Marquette trounces No. 6 Purdue

Top Clips

nbc_soc_perargmessiassistgoal_241119.jpg
Telemundo: Messi finds Martinez for go-ahead goal
nbc_soc_argperhlv3_241119.jpg
Telemundo: Argentina stifles Peru (En Español)
akins.jpg
Highlights: Akins’ 25 points lead MSU past Samford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers
Basketball Pickups: Have yourself a night, Dalton Knecht
NCAA Basketball: Pennsylvania at Villanova
Villanova secures 93-49 victory against Pennsylvania
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Marquette
Jones gets triple-double as No. 15 Marquette trounces No. 6 Purdue

Top Clips

nbc_soc_perargmessiassistgoal_241119.jpg
Telemundo: Messi finds Martinez for go-ahead goal
nbc_soc_argperhlv3_241119.jpg
Telemundo: Argentina stifles Peru (En Español)
akins.jpg
Highlights: Akins’ 25 points lead MSU past Samford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Michigan State beats Samford; MSU freshman Richardson leaves game with ankle injury

  
Published November 20, 2024 02:18 AM

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Jaden Akins scored 25 points and Michigan State beat Samford 83-75 on Tuesday night, but Michigan State freshman Jase Richardson left the game late with a left ankle injury.

Richardson, the son of former NBA player and Spartan Jason Richardson, scored 12 points before leaving the game in the final minute and was helped to the bench where the training staff wrapped ice on his ankle.

The Spartans led the entire the entire second half and by as many as 13 points, 74-61, with 4:37 remaining. Josh Holloway scored eight points during a 12-5 surge to pull Samford 79-73 with 31 seconds left before the Spartans sealed it at the line.

Akins was 10 of 15 from the floor and 3 of 7 from long range. Frankie Fidler also scored 12 points and Szymon Zapala chipped in 10 for Michigan State (4-1), who shot 51% (28 of 55) from the floor, made 20 of 23 free throws (87%) and scored 27 points off 19 Samford turnovers.

Jaden Brownell scored 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting and made three 3s to lead Samford (4-2). Holloway finished with 14 points and Lukas Walls added 12.

The Bulldogs opened the game on a 21-8 run that before Michigan State answered with a 30-7 surge for a 38-28 halftime advantage. Akins scored 13 first-half points.