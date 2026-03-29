Michigan vs. Tennessee NCAA Tournament Elite Eight predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets

The top seed in the Midwest Region, the Michigan Wolverines, faces off against the sixth-seeded Tennessee Volunteers Sunday in the Windy City with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

Led by Big Ten Player of the Year Yaxel Lendeborg and a high-powered offense averaging 95 points per game in the tournament, Michigan has dominated each of their first three opponents. Tennessee has not been quite as dominant, but they take the court at the United Center following an impressive 76-62 win over the second seed in the region, No. 2 Iowa State. Tennessee has now reached the Elite Eight for the third straight season.

Michigan’s offense AND defense are elite by all metrics. Their immense length has been a major reason for this efficiency and dominance. Tennessee can match the length of the Wolverines and their tenacity in the paint will rival Michigan’s abilities around the rim. Tennessee led the nation in offensive rebounding rate.

For Michigan, controlling the tempo and limiting turnovers is crucial to reaching their first Final Four in five years. Tennessee is the more experienced team, which is certainly an advantage. The Vols’ primary issue is their inability to go cold from the field for significant stretches during games. They are 1-8 when shooting under 43%.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Michigan vs. Tennessee

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026 Time: 2:15PM EST

2:15PM EST Site: United Center

United Center City: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Network/Streaming: CBS

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Game Odds: Michigan Wolverines vs. Tennessee Volunteers

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Michigan (-340), Tennessee (+270)

Michigan (-340), Tennessee (+270) Spread: Michigan -7.5

Michigan -7.5 Total: 146.5

This game opened Michigan -7.5 with the Total set at 146.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NCAA Basketball schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Michigan vs. Tennessee

Michigan Wolverines

G Nimari Burnett

G Elliott Cadeau

F Yaxel Lendeborg

F Morez Johnson Jr.

F Aday Mara

Tennessee Volunteers

G Ja’Kobi Gillespie

G Bishop Boswell

F Nate Ament

F Felix Okpara

F J.P. Estrella

Important stats, trends and insights: Michigan vs. Tennessee

Michigan is 17-20 ATS this season

Tennessee is 17-19 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in just 15 of Michigan’s 37 games this season (15-22)

The OVER has cashed in 17 of Tennessee’s 36 games this season (17-19)

Michigan is 3-0 on the Moneyline and 2-0-1 ATS against Tennessee all-time

Yaxel Lendeborg is 8-13 from beyond the arc in the NCAA Tournament this season

is 8-13 from beyond the arc in the NCAA Tournament this season Elliott Cadeau is averaging 7.6 assists per game in the Tournament

is averaging 7.6 assists per game in the Tournament Nate Ament scored 18 points and pulled down 4 boards in the Vols’ Sweet 16 win

scored 18 points and pulled down 4 boards in the Vols’ Sweet 16 win Bishop Bowell is averaging 8.5 assists the last 2 games for Tennessee

Scheyer: Duke has built the toughness for March Jon Scheyer discusses Duke's win over St. John's, the role of Caleb Foster in his return and what his team has shown him in the NCAA Tournament.

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s game between Michigan and Tennessee:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Michigan -7.5

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Michigan -7.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 146.5

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