Top News

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round
Despite vowing to play less, Rory McIlroy will officially defend his title in New Orleans
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Atlanta Braves
Luke Jackson can boost pay to $4 million in 1-year contract with Texas Rangers
Kendall Graveman
Kendall Graveman can earn up to $3.3 million for 1 year in Diamondbacks contract

Top Clips

nbc_dls_messi_250220.jpg
Should Messi be playing in extreme cold weather?
nbc_pst_mancityrecover_250220.jpg
Could Haaland exit Man City if there’s no rebuild?
nbc_nas_fancamdaytonav2_250219.jpg
NASCAR Fan Cam: 2025 Daytona 500

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Missouri coach Dennis Gates takes PA microphone to head off court-storming celebration

  
Published February 20, 2025 12:46 PM

COLUMBIA, Mo. — After Missouri basketball fans stormed the court following a victory over then-No. 1 Kansas on Dec. 8, Tigers coach Dennis Gates made sure there wouldn’t be an encore after No. 15 Missouri beat No. 4 Alabama.

Gates called a timeout with 1.5 seconds remaining, and grabbed the public address microphone to emphatically tell the capacity crowd of 15,061 to stay off the court.

“Please, do not rush the court! Please, do not rush the court!” Gates said to the fans.

That was in sharp contrast to the Kansas game where Gates called a late timeout to give the Jayhawks’ bench personnel a chance to safely leave the court, and was openly critical of Missouri for making an announcement for fans not to rush the court.

Missouri was fined $250,000 after the Kansas game, and faces a $500,000 fine for a second offense. In Southeastern Conference play, the fine is paid to the opposing school.

“We need that money to go to NIL,” Gates said. “We don’t need to be getting fines out there. But, to safety, I hope that becomes a normal thing when you are excited, which I credit our crowd for being. I just didn’t want us to rush the court and get a fine.”
