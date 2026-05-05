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Nebraska rewards men’s basketball assistants for its best season in history with contract extensions

  
Published May 5, 2026 01:32 PM
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LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg announced that assistants Nate Loenser, Ernie Zeigler and Pat Monaghan and general manager Luca Virgilio have signed contract extensions following the best season in program history.

Hoiberg, the Associated Press national coach of the year, also named Loenser associate head coach. Contract terms immediately were not announced.

The Cornhuskers finished 28-7 overall, tied for second in the Big Ten at 15-5 and beat Troy for their first-ever NCAA Tournament win and then Vanderbilt to reach the Sweet 16. They were No. 14 in the final AP Top 25.

“The success our program had this year is really a testament to the efforts of our entire staff, and it is important to reward them for all of their work,” Hoiberg said. “The work they pour into our players is evident in their development in our program. Nate, Ernie and Luca have been vital over the last four years in helping us build a winning culture and enjoy sustained success that Nebraska basketball has not seen in a long time.”

Loenser, who coordinates the defense, just completed his fifth season on the staff. Zeigler, who works with the offense and plays a major role in game planning, has been at Nebraska four seasons. Monaghan, who joined the staff in April 2025, assists in player development, game planning and recruiting.

Virgilio, who has been with Hoiberg all seven seasons at Nebraska, is in charge of roster management and retention.