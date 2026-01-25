 Skip navigation
No. 19 Kansas finishes on 27-7 run to beat Kansas State 86-62 despite Darryn Peterson’s absence

  
Published January 24, 2026 10:55 PM

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Flory Bidunga had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Elmarko Jackson added 19 points, and No. 19 Kansas overcame the absence of standout guard Darryn Peterson with a big finishing kick for an 86-62 win over Kansas State on Saturday night.

Melvin Council Jr. contributed 17 points and Bryson Tiller had 16 for the Jayhawks (15-5, 5-2 Big 12), who ended the game on a 27-7 run in the return to the sideline for coach Bill Self, who had missed their previous game because of a health-related issue.

Peterson, one of the nation’s best freshmen, had been on a tear after finally overcoming a series of cramping issues. But the Jayhawks’ high-scoring guard was sidelined against Kansas State after spraining his ankle in Tuesday night’s win over Colorado.

P.J. Haggerty had 18 of his 23 points in the second half to lead the Wildcats (10-10, 1-6). Andrej Kostic added 12 points.

Kansas State was short-handed, too. Khamari McGriff and fellow forward Mobi Ikegwuruka have been out with injuries, while starting guard Abdi Bashir remains sidelined after undergoing surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot.

Kostic was among those pressed into more minutes. And the freshman from Serbia delivered right away, hitting four 3-pointers in a span of about four minutes in the first half, helping to keep the Wildcats within 37-35 at the break.

Kansas was still clinging to a 59-55 lead after Haggerty’s 3-pointer with 7:50 to go, but Bidunga proceeded to score seven points during a 15-3 run. It was highlighted by a rim-rattling ally-oop dunk by Bidunga that helped to put the game away.

The Jayhawks won their fourth straight game while snapping a three-game skid against Kansas State in Manhattan. They also have won 16 of the past 20 overall in the second-longest active rivalry played in Division I men’s basketball.

Up next

Kansas plays No. 13 BYU at Allen Fieldhouse next Saturday.

Kansas State heads to West Virginia on Tuesday night.