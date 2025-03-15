 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
No. 5 Alabama routs No. 15 Kentucky as SEC’s top 4 seeds all advance to tourney semis

  
Published March 15, 2025 01:03 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Labaron Philon scored 21 points and fifth-ranked Alabama never trailed in routing No. 15 Kentucky 99-70 on Friday night to advance to the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals.

The Crimson Tide (25-7), the No. 3 seed, will play fourth-ranked Florida on Saturday looking to play for their second tournament title in three seasons. The Gators beat No. 21 Missouri 95-81 earlier Friday night as the SEC’s top four seeds all advanced.

Jarin Stevenson added 16 points. Mark Sears, Mouhamed Dioubate and Aden Holloway each had 13 as Alabama beat the Wildcats again after sweeping them during the regular season.

Kentucky (22-11) managed just one tie at 14 and trailed 45-38 at halftime.

Andrew Carr led Kentucky with 18 points. Amari Williams had 16, and Travis Perry 11.

Takeaways

Kentucky: The Wildcats played without starting guard Lamont Butler who missed his ninth game of the season after hurting his right shoulder Thursday night. Coach Mark Pope said on pregame radio that they got the “best possible news” from tests earlier Friday. ... The Wildcats go home with their last tournament title in 2018.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide are two wins from their third tournament title in five seasons under coach Nate Oats. They improved to 3-17 against Kentucky in this event and 2-6 in the quarterfinals. They also added to the program record for most wins over AP Top 25 opponents with the 11th this season.

Key moment

The Crimson Tide extinguished any thoughts of a comeback starting the second half on a 12-6 run to force a Kentucky timeout after Dioubate’s 3 with 16:31 left. Alabama led by 30 late.

Key stat

Alabama had a 29-6 scoring edge off turnovers.

Up next

Butler has time to heal for the NCAA Tournament for Kentucky. Alabama has a chance to avenge a 99-94 loss to the Gators on March 5 on the Tide’s home court.