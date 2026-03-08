No. 5 Florida beats Kentucky 84-77 to finish regular season with 11-game win streak

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 450 Ken Roczen.jpg
2026 SMX Round 9, Indianapolis 450 Triple Crown Updates: Ken Roczen wins Feature 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinal
No. 9 Iowa beats No. 8 Michigan 59-42, advances to Big Ten title game vs UCLA
Syndication: The Greenville News
Raven Johnson’s 22 points lift No. 3 South Carolina past No. 6 LSU 83-77 in SEC Tournament semis

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_cameroncarrintv_260307.jpg
Carr: We have a chip for Big 12 tournament
nbc_cbb_utahbaylor_260307.jpg
HLs: Baylor dominates Utah in wire-to-wire fashion
nbc_nba_bancherohlv2_260307.jpg
HLs: Banchero’s double-double helps ORL roll MIN

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 450 Ken Roczen.jpg
2026 SMX Round 9, Indianapolis 450 Triple Crown Updates: Ken Roczen wins Feature 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinal
No. 9 Iowa beats No. 8 Michigan 59-42, advances to Big Ten title game vs UCLA
Syndication: The Greenville News
Raven Johnson’s 22 points lift No. 3 South Carolina past No. 6 LSU 83-77 in SEC Tournament semis

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_cameroncarrintv_260307.jpg
Carr: We have a chip for Big 12 tournament
nbc_cbb_utahbaylor_260307.jpg
HLs: Baylor dominates Utah in wire-to-wire fashion
nbc_nba_bancherohlv2_260307.jpg
HLs: Banchero’s double-double helps ORL roll MIN

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

No. 5 Florida beats Kentucky 84-77 to finish regular season with 11-game win streak

  
Published March 7, 2026 07:24 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Thomas Haugh had 20 points and nine rebounds as No. 5 Florida beat Kentucky 84-77 on Saturday to end the regular season with an 11-game winning streak.

Boogie Fland added 16 points and six assists for the Gators (25-6, 16-2 Southeastern Conference), the No. 1 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament at Nashville, Tennessee. The defending national champions completed a regular-season sweep of the Wildcats (19-12, 10-8).

Alex Condon scored 14 points for Florida. Rueben Chinyelu had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Xaivian Lee finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Otega Oweh led Kentucky with 28 points, 17 in the first half. Oweh was honored before the game along with fellow senior Denzel Aberdeen and walk-ons Zack Tow and Walker Horn.

Aberdeen scored 15 points, and Mouhamed Dioubate added 10 off the bench for Kentucky.

Florida scored the first 11 points and never trailed. Meanwhile, the Wildcats missed their first seven shots, including three from 3-point range.

Haugh scored 17 points and connected on three of the Gators’ six 3s in the first half.

Despite the sluggish start, Kentucky regrouped and pulled within one twice before Florida responded with 13 straight points. A 25-8 run gave the Gators a 45-27 advantage with 2:19 remaining in the first half, and Florida led 49-32 at the break.

Up next

Florida won the SEC regular-season title by three games over Arkansas and gets a double bye into the quarterfinals of the conference tournament Friday.

Kentucky was awaiting its first SEC Tournament opponent.