Oregon scores last 11 points to defeat No. 20 Texas A&M 80-70 in Players Era Festival

  
Published November 26, 2024 08:23 PM
NCAA Basketball: Players Era Festival-San Diego State at Creighton

Nov 26, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Oregon Ducks guard TJ Bamba (5) dribbles against Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) during the first period at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey (Tyge) O’Donnell-Imagn Images

Jeffrey (Tyge) O’Donnell-Imagn Images

LAS VEGAS — TJ Bamba had 18 points and Oregon scored the last 11 to defeat No. 20 Texas A&M 80-70 on Tuesday in the Players Era Festival.

The Ducks (6-0) held Texas A&M (4-2) without a field goal over the final 4 1/2 minutes, allowing them to erase a 70-69 deficit.

Brandon Angel and Jackson Shelstad each scored 16 points for Oregon, and Jadrian Tracey added 11.

Zhuric Phelps led the Aggies with 20 points, and Wade Taylor IV finished with 15.

Texas A&M led 58-48 before Oregon went on a nine-point run in 1:01 to cut the deficit to one with 8:10 left. The Ducks extended the spurt to 16 straight points, prompting two Aggies timeouts as Oregon grabbed a 64-58 lead.

Then the game went back and forth before the Ducks closed on their game-ending 11-point run.

Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington, who entered averaging 4.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, went down hard nearly midway through the first half and did not return.

Takeaways

Texas A&M: The Aggies missed their final 11 shots and 17 of 19.

Oregon: The Ducks made 12 consecutive shots in the second half to pull in front. Nine of them were layups or dunks.

Key moment

Tracey’s fast-break layup late in the game that drew a foul also caused Ducks coach Dana Altman to come on the court and pump his fist. That brought Oregon within a point during its game-changing run.

Key stat

Oregon made 45.5% of its field goals, the first team to shoot more than 40% against the Aggies.

Up next

Texas A&M plays No. 21 Creighton on Wednesday in this tournament, and Oregon faces San Diego State.