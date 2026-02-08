Otega Oweh scores 21, Kentucky beats No. 25 Tennessee 74-71

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Houston at Brigham Young
No. 8 Houston pulls away late to hand No. 16 BYU fourth-straight loss, 77-66
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Jeremy Fears’ 26 points and 15 assists help No. 10 Michigan State beat No. 5 Illinois 85-82 in OT
SX 2026 Rd 05 Glendale 450 Eli Tomac closeup.jpg
Eli Tomac crashes in Turn 1 of the Glendale SuperMotocross race, loses red plate
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_smx_250recap_260207.jpg
Deegan firing on all cylinders after Glendale win
nbc_smx_450recap_260207.jpg
Roczen gets first win of 2026 as Tomac falls in AZ
nbc_nfl_badbunny_260207.jpg
Bad Bunny: ‘The music has no language’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Houston at Brigham Young
No. 8 Houston pulls away late to hand No. 16 BYU fourth-straight loss, 77-66
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Jeremy Fears’ 26 points and 15 assists help No. 10 Michigan State beat No. 5 Illinois 85-82 in OT
SX 2026 Rd 05 Glendale 450 Eli Tomac closeup.jpg
Eli Tomac crashes in Turn 1 of the Glendale SuperMotocross race, loses red plate
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_smx_250recap_260207.jpg
Deegan firing on all cylinders after Glendale win
nbc_smx_450recap_260207.jpg
Roczen gets first win of 2026 as Tomac falls in AZ
nbc_nfl_badbunny_260207.jpg
Bad Bunny: ‘The music has no language’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Otega Oweh scores 21, Kentucky beats No. 25 Tennessee 74-71

  
Published February 8, 2026 01:20 AM

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Otega Oweh scored 21 points to lead Kentucky to a 74-71 win over No. 25 Tennessee on Saturday night.

The Wildcats (17-7, 8-3 SEC) overcame a 14-point halftime deficit to complete a regular-season sweep of the Volunteers. Kentucky won 80-78 at Tennessee on Jan. 17.

Kentucky led for just four minutes and Collin Chandler’s 3-pointer with 32 seconds remaining gave the Wildcats a 71-69 lead. Denzel Aberdeen sank two free throws with 3.7 seconds left for the final margin.

Aberdeen finished with 16 points and Malachi Moreno added 10. Kentucky outscored the Volunteers 41-24 in the second half.

Kentucky honored its 1995-96 national championship team prior to tipoff and brought back the denim uniforms that team wore during “The Untouchables” national title run 30 years ago.

Nate Ament led the Volunteers (16-7, 6-4) with a career-high 29 points. 19 in the first half.

Ament scored 11 straight Tennessee points in a 14-4 run that gave the Volunteers a 28-18 lead with seven minutes remaining in the half. The 6-foot-10 freshman, averaging 24.5 points in the team’s previous four conference games, knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers and three treys overall during the spurt.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie added 15 points. J.P. Estrella had 11 and Bishop Boswell scored 10 for Tennessee.

Up next

Tennessee: Visits Mississippi State on Wednesday.

Kentucky: Plays Saturday at No. 17 Florida.