 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL 4 Nations Face-Off - United States v Canada
U.S. beats Canada after 4 Nations Face-Off fights, ends Sidney Crosby’s 26-game streak
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox
Former White Sox All-Star, World Series champion Bobby Jenks undergoing stomach cancer treatment
Milwaukee Brewers v Detroit Tigers
Brewers’ Christian Yelich believes he should be ready for opener after injury-shortened 2024 season

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_wisconsinpurdue_250215.jpg
Highlights: Wisconsin powers past Purdue
movers.jpg
Rodgers playing with confidence at Torrey Pines
nbc_oht_stephcurryasg_250215.jpg
Why Steph signed South Carolina’s Fulwiley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL 4 Nations Face-Off - United States v Canada
U.S. beats Canada after 4 Nations Face-Off fights, ends Sidney Crosby’s 26-game streak
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox
Former White Sox All-Star, World Series champion Bobby Jenks undergoing stomach cancer treatment
Milwaukee Brewers v Detroit Tigers
Brewers’ Christian Yelich believes he should be ready for opener after injury-shortened 2024 season

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_wisconsinpurdue_250215.jpg
Highlights: Wisconsin powers past Purdue
movers.jpg
Rodgers playing with confidence at Torrey Pines
nbc_oht_stephcurryasg_250215.jpg
Why Steph signed South Carolina’s Fulwiley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Patterson scores a season-high 25 points to lead Minnesota past USC

  
Published February 15, 2025 09:56 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lu’Cye Patterson scored a season-high 25 points and reserve Frank Mitchell recorded a double-double and Minnesota beat USC 69-66 on Saturday.

Patterson made 11 of 13 foul shots, Mitchell scored 15 and grabbed 12 rebounds with half coming on the offensive end, and his fellow backup, Isaac Asuma, scored 12 for Minnesota.

With their 69-61 win over Penn State on Feb. 4, Minnesota (13-12, 5-9 Big Ten) has won consecutive road games for the first time since 2021.

Chibuzo Agbo and Wesley Yates III each scored 18 points and Desmond Claude 12 for the Trojans (14-11, 6-8).

Patterson made a pair of foul shots to put Minnesota up 67-66 with 13 seconds left. On USC’s ensuing drive, Claude lost the ball out of bounds trying to drive to the rim with 4.1 seconds left. Forced to foul, USC sent Patterson back to the line where he made two more. Out of a time out, Yates received the inbound pass then slipped to the floor after a couple of dribbles and time expired.

USC built a 24-10 lead in the first half and were up 38-29 at halftime. Rashaun Agee’s tip-in made it 45-35 with 15:45 remaining. But over the next eighth-and-half minutes — which saw Claude go to the bench with his fourth foul — the Golden Gophers got back in it outscoring USC 18-7.

Frank Mitchell’s tip-in with 7:16 left gave Minnesota its first lead of the game at 53-52.

Minnesota will stay in Los Angeles to face UCLA on Tuesday.

USC travels to face 25th-ranked Maryland on Thursday.