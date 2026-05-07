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Recent champions Michigan and Florida headline fields in Players Era as its splits into 2 tournaments

  
Published May 7, 2026 01:50 PM
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LAS VEGAS — The Players Era will expand from 18 to 24 teams this year and split into two tournaments, with the two most recent national champions headlining a pair of loaded fields.

Michigan, which won the national title in April, will be in the Players Era Sixteen on Thanksgiving week in Las Vegas. The Wolverines routed Gonzaga 101-61 to win last year’s Players Era title. They are expected to contend again next season for the national championship even with nine newcomers on the roster.

Florida, which won the national title a year ago and could be the No. 1 team heading into next season, will be in the Players Era Eight a week earlier. The Gators should have the nation’s top frontcourt with the returns of Thomas Haugh and Alex Condon as well as Rueben Chinyelu if he opts out of the NBA draft. Florida was not in the Players last year, but opened its season in Las Vegas with a 93-87 loss to Arizona.

The Players Era and ESPN also announced a multiyear agreement for the men’s tournaments, though details weren’t released. There also was a women’s tournament last year, but there has been no announcement regarding another one.

In the Players Era Eight, joining Florida will be Auburn, Houston, Kansas, Notre Dame, Rutgers, UNLV and West Virginia.

Michigan’s field in the Players 16 includes Alabama, Baylor, Creighton, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Oregon, St. John’s, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas Christian and Texas Tech.

The Players Era, which will be in its third year, has replaced the Maui Invitational and Battle 4 Atlantis as the premier early season event in college basketball. Tournament co-founder Seth Berger said during last year’s event that participating teams receive on average at least $1 million in name, image and likeness money.

The Big 12 Conference owns an equity stake. The top eight teams in the standings receive automatic bids into following year’s event, an agreement that goes through 2030.