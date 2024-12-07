Reneau, Ballo power Indiana past Miami (Ohio), 76-57 in final tune-up before Big Ten opener

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Battle 4 Atlantis-Louisville vs West Virginia
Javon Small, Tucker DeVries lead West Virginia to 73-60 victory over Georgetown
NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Georgia
Georgia Tech coach Brent Key receives new 5-year contract after 7-5 season
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks
Golden State Valkyries select 11 players through WNBA expansion draft

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottiescheffler_241206.jpg
Scheffler was ‘in control’ during Hero Round 2
nbc_golf_heroworldrd2_241206.jpg
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 2
oly_fsmen_gpfinal_malininshort_241206.jpg
Malinin in position to repeat as GP Final champion

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Battle 4 Atlantis-Louisville vs West Virginia
Javon Small, Tucker DeVries lead West Virginia to 73-60 victory over Georgetown
NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Georgia
Georgia Tech coach Brent Key receives new 5-year contract after 7-5 season
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks
Golden State Valkyries select 11 players through WNBA expansion draft

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottiescheffler_241206.jpg
Scheffler was ‘in control’ during Hero Round 2
nbc_golf_heroworldrd2_241206.jpg
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 2
oly_fsmen_gpfinal_malininshort_241206.jpg
Malinin in position to repeat as GP Final champion

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Reneau, Ballo power Indiana past Miami (Ohio), 76-57 in final tune-up before Big Ten opener

  
Published December 6, 2024 10:32 PM
Syndication: The Herald-Times

Miami’s Antwone Woolfolk (13) and Indiana’s Malik Reneau (5) battle for a rebound during the Indiana versus Miami (Ohio) men’s basketball game at Simon Skjodt Asseembly Hall on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.

Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Malik Reneau scored 19 points and Oumar Ballo posted his 35th career double-double as Indiana pulled away in the second half to post a 76-57 win over Miami (Ohio) Friday night in the Hoosiers’ final tune-up before opening Big Ten Conference play.

Indiana (7-2) won its third straight after dropping back-to-back decisions to Louisville and No. 3 Gonzaga and is 6-0 on its home floor. The Hoosiers host Minnesota in the conference opener Monday.

Luke Skaljac knocked down a 3-pointer at the 10-minute mark to pull the RedHawks within 55-50, but they did not score again until Skaljac hit two free throws with 3:50 left to make it 67-52. Ironically, Indiana also hit a dry spell after scoring its 50th point on a Reneau layup to take a 50-42 lead with 15:11 left. The Hoosiers did not score again until Luke Goode hit two free throws with 11:27 left.

Indiana shot 53.8% from the field for the game (28 of 52) and held a big advantage on the boards, outrebounding the RedHawks 46-29.

Reneau hit 8 of 15 from the field but was 0-3 from beyond the arc. Myles Rice hit 6 of 7 from the floor, including 2 of 3 from long range, to finish with 17 points while Ballo put up 14 points, dished out six assists and pulled down a season-high 18 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Trey Galloway knocked down 3 of 4 from beyond the arc and added 13 points.

Skaljac finished with 14 points off the bench to lead Miami (5-3). Eian Elmer added 11. The RedHawks shot 30.8% from the floor (20 of 65), but were 11 of 32 from distance.