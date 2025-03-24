Report: Florida assistant Kevin Hovde is new head men’s basketball coach at Columbia

NEW YORK — Columbia hired Florida assistant Kevin Hovde as its head coach, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

Hovde was on the staff at Columbia for five seasons, two alongside current Florida coach Todd Golden. He joined the program as the director of basketball operations in 2011 and was promoted to assistant coach the following season. In 2015-16, his final season at Columbia, the Lions went 25-10 and won the CollegeInsider.com Tournament.

After his time at Columbia, Hovde went to San Francisco, Richmond and then Florida. He’s been with the Gators since 2022. Florida is a No. 1 seed in the men’s NCAA Tournament and the Gators are in the Sweet 16.

The Lions parted ways with former coach Jim Engles. He took over in 2016, a year after Hovde left. This season, Columbia had its best non-conference record ever, starting 8-0 and receiving votes in the poll before finishing 11-2, including a win at Villanova. It was the best start to a season since the 1969-70 team.

The Lions struggled to a 1-13 mark in the Ivy League because of injuries.

Hovde met his wife Jackie while at Columbia. She graduated from the school in 2009 and was a two-sport letter winner in field hockey and basketball. They have two daughters, Lyla and Penny.