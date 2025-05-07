Rodney Rice joins USC after reaching Sweet 16 with Maryland

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Angels

Tigers at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 7
SX 2025 Rd 16 Denver Cooper Webb Chase Sexton on grid.JPG
Salt Lake City Supercross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll set to start Game 2 against Panthers

Top Clips

tiger_site.jpg
Diaz: ‘No-limits mentality’ drove Tiger’s 2000
nbc_golf_homaintv_250507.jpg
Homa details mental tweaks: ‘Brain won’t turn off’
nbc_roto_winkerv2_250507.jpg
Winker’s injury boosts Acuna’s fantasy stock

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Angels

Tigers at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 7
SX 2025 Rd 16 Denver Cooper Webb Chase Sexton on grid.JPG
Salt Lake City Supercross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll set to start Game 2 against Panthers

Top Clips

tiger_site.jpg
Diaz: ‘No-limits mentality’ drove Tiger’s 2000
nbc_golf_homaintv_250507.jpg
Homa details mental tweaks: ‘Brain won’t turn off’
nbc_roto_winkerv2_250507.jpg
Winker’s injury boosts Acuna’s fantasy stock

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Rodney Rice joins USC after reaching Sweet 16 with Maryland

  
Published May 7, 2025 04:38 PM

LOS ANGELES — Guard Rodney Rice is joining Southern California after reaching the Sweet 16 with Maryland this season.

Rice started 32 of 36 games, averaging 13.8 points for the Terrapins.

USC will be his third stop after beginning his college career at Virginia Tech, where he played as a freshman and sat out his sophomore season because of injury.

“Rodney is one of the most dynamic players in the country,” USC coach Eric Musselman said. “He is going to be a huge addition as a combo guard. Rodney can score the ball at all three levels and defend at a high rate. He was also one of the top players in the Big Ten this past season.”

Rice is the fifth player the Trojans have added for next season.