Shelstad leads No. 9 Oregon over Maryland 83-79

  
Published January 5, 2025 07:33 PM

EUGENE, Ore. — Jackson Shelstad scored 23 points to lead No. 9 Oregon over Maryland 83-79 on Sunday.

Shelstad was 8 for 10 from the field and made all five of his 3-point attempts while grabbing five rebounds. Nate Bittle added 16 points and six rebounds for Oregon (13-2, 2-2 Big Ten).

Rodney Rice led Maryland (11-4, 1-3) with 19 points and Derik Queen scored 17.

Maryland took its biggest lead at 30-17 in the first half when Selton Miguel converted a three-point play with 10:09 left, but Oregon followed with a 13-2 run. Shelstad scored eight points during the spurt. Marlyand led 45-42 at halftime.

Takeaways

Maryland: The Terrapins were just on the outside of the the AP Top 25, but had a rough inaugural conference trip out west with losses to Washington and Oregon. Maryland heads back home for three of its next four games, but that starts against No. 15 UCLA on Friday.

Oregon: The Ducks bounced back from their 109-77 loss to No. 22 Illinois on Thursday night to secure their first home win in the Big Ten. The Ducks will likely tumble from the top 10 before heading on their first extended conference road trip to Ohio State and Penn State next week.

Key moment

After Julian Reese opened the second half with a basket to put the Terps up 47-42, Oregon followed with 14 straight points. Keeshawn Barthelemy capped the run with a basket to put Oregon ahead 56-47.

Key stat

Oregon shot 87% from the free-throw line, making 13 of 15 from the stripe.

Up next

Maryland: The Terps host UCLA on Friday.

Oregon: The Ducks visit Ohio State on Thursday.