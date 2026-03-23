Tennessee reaches its fourth straight Sweet 16, beating Virginia 79-72 in March Madness

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Iowa at Florida
Iowa beats No. 1 seed and defending champ Florida in March Madness on Folgueiras’ 3 in final seconds
Tennis: Miami Open
Carlos Alcaraz loses to Sebastian Korda in the third round of the Miami Open
NHL: Florida Panthers at Calgary Flames
Panthers’ A.J. Greer suspended for 3 games for shoving Flames’ Connor Zary into the boards

Top Clips

nbc_nba_jbspeed_260322.jpg
Inside Brown’s off court training with IShowSpeed
nbc_nba_melomoments_260322.jpg
Melo’s Moments: LeBron, KD keep making history
nbc_nba_garnettfeature_260322.jpg
Garnett: Minnesota today plays like ‘wild wolves’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Iowa at Florida
Iowa beats No. 1 seed and defending champ Florida in March Madness on Folgueiras’ 3 in final seconds
Tennis: Miami Open
Carlos Alcaraz loses to Sebastian Korda in the third round of the Miami Open
NHL: Florida Panthers at Calgary Flames
Panthers’ A.J. Greer suspended for 3 games for shoving Flames’ Connor Zary into the boards

Top Clips

nbc_nba_jbspeed_260322.jpg
Inside Brown’s off court training with IShowSpeed
nbc_nba_melomoments_260322.jpg
Melo’s Moments: LeBron, KD keep making history
nbc_nba_garnettfeature_260322.jpg
Garnett: Minnesota today plays like ‘wild wolves’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Tennessee reaches its fourth straight Sweet 16, beating Virginia 79-72 in March Madness

  
Published March 22, 2026 09:44 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 21 points, Nate Ament and Bishop Boswell made critical free throws down the stretch and sixth-seeded Tennessee advanced to its fourth straight Sweet 16, beating Virginia 79-72 in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

The Vols (24-11) will face No. 2 seed Iowa State in a Midwest Region semifinal in Chicago on Friday night.

A year after he helped Maryland reach the Sweet 16, Gillespie led the way for the Vols. Tennessee has been a consistent first-weekend winner under coach Rick Barnes, who has yet to lead the school to the Final Four.

Gillespie had 50 points in two games in Philly — he scored 29 against Miami (Ohio) in the first round.

Against No. 3 seed Virginia, he made the shot of the game on a desperation 3-point heave as the shot clock expired and followed that with a tremendous lob pass for an alley-oop to J.P. Estrella for a 62-53 lead.

Yet Virginia — coming off its first NCAA Tournament win since its 2019 national championship — pushed the Vols to the limit over the final minutes.

The Cavaliers (30-6) trailed by two points and seemingly wasted an opportunity when Jacari White shot two airballs on the same possession to give the Vols the ball with 2:12 left.

No worries.

The Vols threw away the inbound pass and Virginia had a chance to make some happy March memories. Dallin Hall drove the lane and kicked the ball out to an open Thijs De Ridder for a 3 that put the Cavaliers ahead 71-70 with 2:03 left. De Ridder led Virginia with 22 points.

This lead wouldn’t last — no last-shot heroics necessary.

Ament hit two free throws for a 72-71 lead and Boswell made 1 of 2.

Again, White had a shot at tying the game, only the miss a layup and have the ball go off Virginia as it bounced out of bounds. After a review that upheld the original call, Tennessee had possession, and Gillespie made six free throws in the final 30 seconds as the Vols celebrated yet another trip to the tournament’s second weekend.

Ament, a gifted 6-foot-10 freshman who was scoreless in the first round, scored 16 points. Boswell had 13.

Up next

The Cyclones beat Tennessee in 1969 but they’ve lost their last two against the Volunteers, the first during a tournament in December 1977 and the most recent on Jan. 27, 2018, during the Big 12-SEC Challenge.