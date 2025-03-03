 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: General Manager's Meetings
Former Mets GM Billy Eppler reportedly joining Brewers as special adviser
NCAA Womens Basketball: Texas Christian at Baylor
Prince 16 points and 19 rebound as No. 10 TCU women win first Big 12 title, 51-48 over No. 17 Baylor
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Vegas Golden Knights
Devils activate goalie Jacob Markstrom off IR and will start him Sunday versus Golden Knights

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cotahl_250302.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA
Hannah_Stuelke.jpg
Highlights: Stuelke explosive in win vs. Wisconsin
nbc_golf_knappintvreax_250302.jpg
No. 11, putts were Knapp’s ‘demise’ in final round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: General Manager's Meetings
Former Mets GM Billy Eppler reportedly joining Brewers as special adviser
NCAA Womens Basketball: Texas Christian at Baylor
Prince 16 points and 19 rebound as No. 10 TCU women win first Big 12 title, 51-48 over No. 17 Baylor
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Vegas Golden Knights
Devils activate goalie Jacob Markstrom off IR and will start him Sunday versus Golden Knights

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cotahl_250302.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA
Hannah_Stuelke.jpg
Highlights: Stuelke explosive in win vs. Wisconsin
nbc_golf_knappintvreax_250302.jpg
No. 11, putts were Knapp’s ‘demise’ in final round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Tre White leads Illinois to a 93-73 rout of No. 15 Michigan

  
Published March 2, 2025 10:33 PM

DETROIT — Tre White had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Illinois to a 93-73 rout of No. 15 Michigan 93-73 on Sunday.

Kylan Boswell and Kasparas Jakucionis each scored 17 points for the Illini (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten), who have beaten Michigan (22-7, 14-4) nine straight times.

The Illini struggled to make shots throughout, but 19 offensive rebounds led to 30 second-chance points.

Vladislav Golden had 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting for the Wolverines, who lost for the second time in four games. Michigan’s other four starters scored 28 points on 11-of-29 shooting.

Illinois scored 31 points in the first half, but reached that total in the second half on Jake Davis’ 3-pointer with 9:51 left. That gave the Illini a 62-50 lead and they made it a 17-point lead on a 3 by Jakucionis with 8:41 remaining.

Another 3 by Jakucionis made it 75-55 with 6:20 to go and the Wolverines didn’t have an answer.

Takeaways

Illinois: Center Tomislav Ivisic picked up his first foul just 34 seconds into the game, forcing him to back off defensively against Michigan’s two 7-footers — Golden and Danny Wolf. He finished with seven points, three rebounds and four fouls in 18 minutes.

Michigan: The Wolverines last beat Illinois on Jan. 10, 2019, a 79-69 win in Champaign.

Key moment

The game was tied at 41 with 16:05 left, but Illinois outscored Michigan 8-0 over the next three minutes to create some separation.

Key stat

Illinois led 31-30 at the half despite shooting 32.4% (12 for 37) from the floor. The Illini were 8 for 11 in the paint, but 4 for 26 on shots beyond the lane. However, they grabbed 10 offensive rebounds that led to 10 second-chance points.

Up next

Michigan hosts Maryland on Wednesday, while Illinois is off until Purdue comes to Champaign on Friday.