UCLA beats No. 16 Oregon 78-52 for its 5th straight victory and 4th over a ranked opponent

LOS ANGELES — Eric Dailey Jr. scored 21 points and shot 8 of 9 from the field, and UCLA led all the way in defeating No. 16 Oregon 78-52 on Thursday night for the Bruins’ fifth straight victory.

It was the Bruins’ fourth win over a ranked team this season, including a sweep of Oregon, a team they regularly dominated during the schools’ Pac-12 days.

Dylan Andrews and Tyler Bilodeau had 15 points each for the Bruins (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten).

Nate Bittle scored 13 points to lead the Ducks (16-5, 5-5), who lost their second in a row. Keeshawn Barthelemy added 12 points and TJ Bamba had 11 points.

Takeaways

Oregon: After trailing by 14 at halftime, the Ducks greatly improved their second-half shooting (50%). But they were just 4 of 23 from 3-point range overall and missed seven of eight shots over the final 20 minutes.

UCLA: Bilodeau returned after missing Monday’s victory at crosstown rival USC with a right ankle injury. He had six rebounds and four assists to help the Bruins improve to 9-1 at home.

Key moment

The Ducks closed within 10 points early in the second half before the Bruins took off on a 22-4 run that extended their lead to 72-44 and had UCLA fans hitting the exits. Dailey had 10 points, including a 3-pointer and fastbreak dunk, and Andrews 5 in the spurt.

Key stat

UCLA was 11 of 23 from 3-point range. Dailey made all three of his shots, while Andrews and Bilodeau also had three 3s each.

Up next

Oregon hosts Nebraska on Sunday. UCLA hosts No. 7 Michigan State on Tuesday.