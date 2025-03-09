 Skip navigation
UCLA routs USC 90-63 to sweep crosstown rivalry ahead of Big Ten tournament debut

  
Published March 9, 2025 12:29 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eric Dailey Jr. scored a career-high 25 points and UCLA routed Southern California 90-63 on Saturday night in the crosstown rivals’ regular-season finale.

Skyy Clark added 17 points and six assists and Aday Mara had 14 points for the Bruins (22-9, 13-7 Big Ten), who finished 15-2 at Pauley Pavilion. They swept the Trojans for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Wesley Yates III led the Trojans (15-16, 7-13) with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists and Desmond Claude added 15. USC committed 20 turnovers that led to 37 points for the Bruins.

Takeaways

USC: Only 15 of the 18 Big Ten teams make the league tournament and the Trojans missed a chance to ensure they would be one of them by losing.

UCLA: The Bruins have secured a bye in next week’s Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis and will be back in the NCAA Tournament after missing out last year.

Key moment

The Trojans got within five late in the first half before the Bruins put together a 24-7 run over the end of the first and start of the second half to lead 52-32. Dailey had eight points and Clark added six.

Key stat

UCLA dominated the paint, 42-16, and the reserves outscored USC’s bench, 32-18.

Up next

The Trojans await their postseason fate. The Bruins make their Big Ten tournament debut next week.