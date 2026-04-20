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UConn’s Solo Ball will take a medical redshirt and miss next season after undergoing wrist surgery

  
Published April 20, 2026 06:40 PM

STORRS, Conn. — UConn guard Solo Ball will undergo wrist surgery and won’t return to the Huskies until 2027-28, the school announced Monday.

Ball, who will take a medical redshirt next season, averaged 12.8 points per game and earned All-Big East second-team honors as the Huskies advanced to the national championship game.

“Solo is a true Husky and a champion who would do anything to be out on the court,” coach Dan Hurley said. “This guy has shown throughout his career what a warrior he is. Solo is going to use the season to get his wrist fully healthy and then come back next year as one of the best guards in America while cementing his legacy as an all-time great at UConn.”

Ball has started all but one game over the last two seasons and averaged 13.6 points per game in that span.

He sprained his left foot in the first half of the national semifinal against Illinois and was limited to 16 minutes in the title game against Michigan.