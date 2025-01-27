 Skip navigation
Vanderbilt fined $500,000 by SEC for allowing fans to storm court after victory over Kentucky

  
Published January 26, 2025 08:00 PM
Syndication: The Tennessean

Vanderbilt Commodores forward Jaylen Carey (22) celebrates with fans after beating the Kentucky Wildcats at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean/Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Vanderbilt was fined $500,000 by the Southeastern Conference on Sunday for allowing fans to storm the court Saturday after the Commodores’ 74-69 victory over No. 9 Kentucky.

Vanderbilt was penalized for a third offense under the conference’s revised access to competition area policy. The fine will be paid to the University of Kentucky.

The first violation — and a $100,000 fine — came when fans stormed the football field after a 40-35 victory over Alabama in October. The second — and a $250,000 fine — came a week ago after fans rushed onto the court in celebration of a victory over No. 6 Tennessee.

Additional offenses also will carry $500,000 fines.