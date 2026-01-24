 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

jose ramirez
Report: José Ramírez agrees to 7-year, $175-million extension with Guardians
djokovic ao
Djokovic secures 400th Grand Slam match win to extend record, ties Federer’s Australian Open mark
naomi osaka
Naomi Osaka withdraws from Australian Open before third round because of injury

Top Clips

nbc_horse_worldcup_260124.jpg
Highlights: 2026 Pegasus World Cup Invitational
nbc_cbb_isuosu_260124.jpg
Highlights: No. 9 Iowa State sweeps Oklahoma State
momcilovic_comp_raw_260124.jpg
Highlights: Momcilovic leads No. 9 ISU to road win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

jose ramirez
Report: José Ramírez agrees to 7-year, $175-million extension with Guardians
djokovic ao
Djokovic secures 400th Grand Slam match win to extend record, ties Federer’s Australian Open mark
naomi osaka
Naomi Osaka withdraws from Australian Open before third round because of injury

Top Clips

nbc_horse_worldcup_260124.jpg
Highlights: 2026 Pegasus World Cup Invitational
nbc_cbb_isuosu_260124.jpg
Highlights: No. 9 Iowa State sweeps Oklahoma State
momcilovic_comp_raw_260124.jpg
Highlights: Momcilovic leads No. 9 ISU to road win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Wilson, Stevenson rally No. 22 North Carolina past No. 14 Virginia 85-80

  
Published January 24, 2026 06:00 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Caleb Wilson scored 20 points, Jarin Stevenson added all of his 17 in the second half and No. 22 North Carolina rallied past No. 14 Virginia 85-80 on Saturday for a big ACC road victory.

Trailing by two points with 3:50 to play, Carolina got three-point plays from Stevenson and Seth Trimble to build a 78-74 lead, then hung on. The Tar Heels outscored the Cavaliers 18-9 over the final 5:25.

Thijs DeRidder had 20 points and seven rebounds for UVA, which had its 11-game home winning streak snapped.

Virginia led by 16 in the first half and went to the locker room ahead 43-34. That lead was thanks, in part, to a 26-16 rebounding edge that helped the Cavaliers score 14 second-chance points in the first 20 minutes.

But the Tar Heels rallied after the break, executing crisp, efficient offense and taking their first lead since the game’s opening minutes on a dunk by Stevenson with 11:57 to go. That put UNC up 59-58. They’d go ahead by as many as five.

Virginia evened the score on a tough, baseline layup by Chance Mallory, making it 67-all with 7:58 left. It went ahead less than a minute later on a basket by DeRidder, then held on for its second victory over a ranked opponent this season.

The Tar Heels beat then-No. 20 Louisville, on the road, earlier this month.

Up next

North Carolina: The Tar Heels go on the road to Georgia Tech next Saturday.

Virginia: The Cavaliers play at Notre Dame on Tuesday.