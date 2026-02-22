Xavier Edmonds adds to double-double streak and TCU rallies to beat West Virginia 60-54

FORT WORTH, Texas — Xavier Edmonds had 14 points and 13 rebounds and TCU closed the game with a 17-5 run, defeating West Virginia 60-54 on Saturday.

It was the third straight double-double for Edmonds and his eighth in the last nine games, raising his season averages to 12.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

TCU missed eight of nine shots to open the second half and later missed eight in a row. West Virginia led 49-43 with eight minutes remaining before the Horned Frogs cut it to one when David Punch finally hit a jumper. Brock Harding and Punch each made two layups two give TCU a 56-52 lead with 1:36 to go and the Horned Frogs made four free throws in the final seconds to wrap up the win.

West Virginia scored only two points in the final four minutes, finishing the game in a 1-for-6 shooting slump.

West Virginia shot 41% for the game compared to 34% for TCU.

Liutauras Lelevicius scored 14 points off the bench, Punch added 12 and Harding scored 11 for TCU (17-10, 7-7 Big 12).

Honor Huff scored 13 and Brenen Lorient 10 for West Virginia (16-11, 7-7).

TCU missed seven of nine shots in the first eight minutes but trailed only 9-4. The Horned Frogs regrouped and a 14-2 run late in the half led to a 30-25 lead at halftime. Lelevicius hit three 3-pointers and scored 14 points in the half.

TCU improved to 12-5 at home.

Up next

West Virginia: at Oklahoma State on Tuesday.

TCU: Arizona State visits on Tuesday.