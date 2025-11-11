NO. 15 UCLA MEN HOST LONGTIME RIVAL NO. 5 ARIZONA THIS FRI., NOV. 14, AT 10 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK; NO. 18 NOTRE DAME HOST NO. 14 MICHIGAN IN WOMEN’S SHAMROCK CLASSIC THIS SAT. AT 4 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Ohio State faces No. 1 UConn Women This Sunday, at Noon ET Exclusively on Peacock

College Countdown Begins Friday on Peacock at 9:30 p.m. ET prior to Arizona-UCLA matchup with Jac Collinsworth, Calbert Cheaney, and Matt McCall

Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $2.99/Month

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 11, 2025 – Peacock’s exclusive Big Ten and BIG EAST Men’s Basketball schedule continues with a tripleheader this Friday, Nov. 14 when Associated Press-ranked No. 15 UCLA Bruins host the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats at 10 p.m., followed by five games on Saturday, Nov. 15. NBC Sports also presents its first women’s college basketball of the season this weekend, headlined by No. 18 Notre Dame hosting No. 14 Michigan in the Shamrock Classic (in Detroit, Mich.) this Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Senior guard Donovan Dent, who was named to the 2025-26 Preseason All-Big-Ten Team, and the Bruins take on former conference rival Arizona, featuring 2025 McDonald’s All-American and 2025 California Mr. Basketball Brayden Burries. Arizona-UCLA will be presented exclusively on Peacock this Friday at 10 p.m. ET from Intuit Dome, home of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers, in Inglewood, Calif. No. 4 seed Arizona reached the Sweet Sixteen in the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, falling to national runners-up Duke, while No. 7 UCLA advanced to the Round of 32.

UCLA and Arizona combined to win or share 29 of the final 42 Pac-12 men’s basketball regular-season conference titles (1982-83 through 2023-24). The schools have played 114 times with UCLA winning 64. UCLA is Arizona’s second most-frequent opponent (behind Arizona State), while the Wildcats are UCLA’s eighth most-frequent foe.

College Countdown begins at 9:30 p.m. ET prior to the Arizona-UCLA contest with host Jac Collinsworth alongside Calbert Cheaney and Matt McCall. Cheaney, a 13-year NBA veteran (No. 6 overall pick in 1993 Draft) and three-time All-American at Indiana, is the Big Ten men’s all-time leading scorer.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten coverage begins tomorrow (Wed., Nov. 12) when Oregon, led by preseason All-Big Ten team selections Nate Bittle and Jackson Shelstad, Jr., host South Dakota State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Peacock at 9:30 p.m. ET. Bittle and Shelstad Jr. were named to the 2024 All-Big Ten Third Team.

Friday’s tripleheader on Peacock starts at 7:30 p.m. ET, when USC hosts Illinois State in a non-conference matchup. Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), a three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection at Purdue, and Elise Woodward (sideline reporter) will call both the Illinois State-USC and Arizona-UCLA (10 p.m. ET) matchups. Preseason All-Big East First Team selection Owen Freeman and the No. 23 Creighton Bluejays host the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks at 8:30 p.m. ET.

This Saturday, Nov. 15, on Peacock, Georgetown hosts Clemson in a non-conference matchup live at noon ET. Then at 1 p.m. ET and 3:30 p.m. ET respectively, Ed Cohen (play-by-play) and former La Salle head coach John Giannini (analyst) call La Salle vs. Penn State and Drexel vs. Syracuse from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa. On Saturday at 2 p.m. ET, the Maryland Terrapins travel to Marquette to face preseason All-Big East first team selection Chase Ross and the Golden Eagles, who advanced to the Sweet Sixteen in the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

A Top 20 women’s matchup caps Saturday’s coverage as ACC Preseason Player of the Year Olivia Hidalgo and No. 18 Notre Dame host No. 14 Michigan in the Shamrock Classic on NBC and Peacock at 4 p.m. ET live from the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Mich. NBC Sports’ Zora Stephenson (play-by-play), LaChina Robinson (analyst), and Isis Young (courtside reporter) are on the call.

Closing out the weekend at Noon ET on Sunday, Big East Preseason Player of the Year Sarah Strong and No. 1 UConn, the defending national champion, host Ohio State exclusively on Peacock. Sunday’s game marks the first of seven exclusive regular-season appearances on Peacock for the 12-time national champion Huskies.

This week’s men’s college basketball schedule exclusively on Peacock :



Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Wed., Nov. 12 9:30 p.m. South Dakota State vs. Oregon AJ Kanell, Eldridge Recasner Fri., Nov. 14 7:30 p.m. Illinois State vs. USC Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel 8 p.m. Maryland Eastern Shore vs. No. 23 Creighton Paul Burmeister, Jess Settles 10 p.m. No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 15 UCLA Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel Sat., Nov. 15 Noon Clemson vs. Georgetown Justin Kutcher, Brendan Haywood 1 p.m. LaSalle vs. Penn State Ed Cohen, John Giannini 2 p.m. Maryland vs. Marquette John Fanta, Donny Marshall 3:30 p.m. Drexel vs. Syracuse Ed Cohen, John Giannini

This week’s women’s college basketball schedule :



Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Sat., Nov. 15 4 p.m. on NBC and Peacock No. 18 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Michigan Zora Stephenson, LaChina Robinson Sun., Nov. 16 Noon on Peacock Ohio State at No. 1 UConn Brendan Glasheen, Meghan McKeown

NBC SPORTS' 2025-26 COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

NBC Sports' college basketball coverage for the 2025-26 season features nearly 180 men's and women's games across the Big Ten, BIG EAST, and Big 12.

