Latest News
Chelsea down Forest, Ange's future in doubt
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Chelsea's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest to put even more pressure on the shoulders of Ange Postecoglou.
Up Next
Chelsea down Forest, Ange’s future in doubt
Chelsea down Forest, Ange's future in doubt
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Chelsea's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest to put even more pressure on the shoulders of Ange Postecoglou.
Gusto sent off against Nottingham Forest
Gusto sent off against Nottingham Forest
Another Chelsea match, another Chelsea red card as Malo Gusto picks up his second yellow card of the match and is sent off in the second half against Nottingham Forest.
James blasts Chelsea 3-0 ahead of Forest
James blasts Chelsea 3-0 ahead of Forest
The rout is on as Estevao's corner is punched out but only to the feet of Reece James, whose first-time strike ripples the back of the net to give the Blues a commanding lead at the City Ground.
Neto fires Chelsea 2-0 ahead of Nottingham Forest
Neto fires Chelsea 2-0 ahead of Nottingham Forest
Chelsea flip the script in the second half as Pedro Neto blasts his low-driven effort into the bottom corner of the goal to double the Blues' lead at the City Ground.
Acheampong heads Chelsea 1-0 in front of Forest
Acheampong heads Chelsea 1-0 in front of Forest
Chelsea find their breakthrough after Pedro Neto's cross finds a wide-open Josh Acheampong inside the box to give the Blues a 1-0 lead over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
Arsenal ‘have everything they need’ to win title
Arsenal 'have everything they need' to win title
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards preview a London Darby between Arsenal and Fulham as the Premier League returns after the international break.
Expect a ‘UFC match’ in LIV-MAN matchup
Expect a 'UFC match' in LIV-MAN matchup
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards preview a massive Premier League matchup between Manchester United and Liverpool as the Premier League returns from the international break.
Arsenal look ‘on a mission’ to start season
Arsenal look 'on a mission' to start season
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle praise Arsenal for their performance in a 2-0 win over West Ham and explain why they both believe the Gunners are "the best footballing team by a distance" in the Premier League.
Spurs look ‘exciting, young, dynamic’ under Frank
Spurs look 'exciting, young, dynamic' under Frank
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss Spurs' win against Wolves and assess the start the club has had in Thomas Frank's first season.