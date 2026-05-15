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NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens
No practice. Plan for the best. That’s the Ruff approach with Sabres facing elimination vs. Canadiens
PGA: PGA Championship - Second Round
Chris Gotterup posts lowest score and Scottie Scheffler survives rough start in wind-swept PGA Championship
SX 2026 Rd 17 Salt Lake City 450 Jordon Smith.jpg
Factory Triumph signs 5.11 as title sponsor, names five riders for Pro Motocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

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Orsntein on Manchester United keeping Carrick
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How FA Cup Final impacts City’s title push
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Where Liverpool’s season fell off the tracks

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MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens
No practice. Plan for the best. That’s the Ruff approach with Sabres facing elimination vs. Canadiens
PGA: PGA Championship - Second Round
Chris Gotterup posts lowest score and Scottie Scheffler survives rough start in wind-swept PGA Championship
SX 2026 Rd 17 Salt Lake City 450 Jordon Smith.jpg
Factory Triumph signs 5.11 as title sponsor, names five riders for Pro Motocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ornsteincarrick_260515.jpg
Orsntein on Manchester United keeping Carrick
nbc_pl_titleracediscussionpregame_260515.jpg
How FA Cup Final impacts City’s title push
nbc_pl_slotintv_260515.jpg
Where Liverpool’s season fell off the tracks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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New York Yankees
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Mikkel Haarup

Mikkel Haarup