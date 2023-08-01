 Skip navigation
NFLCincinnati BengalsMitchell Wilcox

Mitchell
Wilcox

Cincinnati Bengals v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bengals re-sign Mitchell Wilcox, put him on PUP list
Tight end Mitchell Wilcox is back with the Bengals.
