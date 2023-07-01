 Skip navigation
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
MLBOakland AthleticsAdrian Martinez

Adrian
Martinez

MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday by the Toronto Blue Jays, who optioned catcher Tyler Heineman to Triple-A Buffalo.
    Adrian Martinez
    OAK Starting Pitcher #55
    Athletics option Adrián Martínez to Triple-A
    Adrian Martinez
    OAK Starting Pitcher #55
    Athletics activate Adrián Martínez from 15-day IL
    Adrian Martinez
    OAK Starting Pitcher #55
    Adrián Martínez (forearm) struggles Friday at AAA
    Adrian Martinez
    OAK Starting Pitcher #55
    Adrián Martínez (forearm) starts rehab assignment
    Adrian Martinez
    OAK Starting Pitcher #55
    Adrián Martínez dealing with forearm inflammation
Royals owner John Sherman envisions new stadium by 2027 or 2028 season
Patrick: NYY’s German ‘wrong guy’ for perfect game
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history
MLB Best Bets, June 28: Yankees vs Athletics, Lucas Giolito Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Blue Jays OF Springer reaches 2nd place on career list with 55th leadoff home run
Colt McCoy: You’ve got to be ready to play, and I don’t take that opportunity lightly