Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 NFL Draft Rankings: College Football’s Top 10 TEs including Oregon’s Sadiq and Notre Dame’s Raridon
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
2026 Fantasy Baseball Buy/Sell: Can you rely on Zack Wheeler and Pablo López after injury?
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Kyle Busch grabs Daytona 500 pole, chasing a win that has eluded him for 20 starts
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
‘Philosophy has shifted’ on load management in NBA
Mannix on ‘fixing the problem’ of tanking
How NBA teams can tighten up post All-Star break
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 NFL Draft Rankings: College Football’s Top 10 TEs including Oregon’s Sadiq and Notre Dame’s Raridon
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
2026 Fantasy Baseball Buy/Sell: Can you rely on Zack Wheeler and Pablo López after injury?
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Kyle Busch grabs Daytona 500 pole, chasing a win that has eluded him for 20 starts
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
‘Philosophy has shifted’ on load management in NBA
Mannix on ‘fixing the problem’ of tanking
How NBA teams can tighten up post All-Star break
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
MLB
Athletics
AJ Causey
AC
AJ
Causey
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Athletics, All-Star shortstop Jacob Wilson agree to seven-year, $70 million contract
By signing him now, the A’s avoid salary arbitration after the 2027, 2028 and 2029 seasons. Wilson also would have been eligible for free agency after the 2030 World Series.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
AJ Causey
ATH
Relief Pitcher
Athletics acquire AJ Causey from Royals
2026 Fantasy Baseball Buy/Sell: Can you rely on Zack Wheeler and Pablo López after injury?
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Orioles cap offseason with Chris Bassitt; Justin Verlander, Tigers reunite
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
MLB Offseason Winners and Losers: Dodgers keep loading up as Blue Jays stay aggressive
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
2026 Fantasy Baseball Second Base Preview: Ketel Marte, Jazz Chisholm Jr. lead a deep group
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
2026 Fantasy Baseball Third Base Rankings: José Ramírez, Junior Caminero lead top-heavy position
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Fantasy Baseball Post-Hype Starting Pitchers: Can Bryce Miller, Reid Detmers provide value?
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue