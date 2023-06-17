 Skip navigation
MLBAthletics AJ Causey

AJ
Causey

MLB: Kansas City Royals at Athletics
Athletics, All-Star shortstop Jacob Wilson agree to seven-year, $70 million contract
By signing him now, the A’s avoid salary arbitration after the 2027, 2028 and 2029 seasons. Wilson also would have been eligible for free agency after the 2030 World Series.
2026 Fantasy Baseball Buy/Sell: Can you rely on Zack Wheeler and Pablo López after injury?
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Orioles cap offseason with Chris Bassitt; Justin Verlander, Tigers reunite
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
MLB Offseason Winners and Losers: Dodgers keep loading up as Blue Jays stay aggressive
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
2026 Fantasy Baseball Second Base Preview: Ketel Marte, Jazz Chisholm Jr. lead a deep group
2026 Fantasy Baseball Third Base Rankings: José Ramírez, Junior Caminero lead top-heavy position
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Fantasy Baseball Post-Hype Starting Pitchers: Can Bryce Miller, Reid Detmers provide value?