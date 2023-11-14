 Skip navigation
Colorado Rockies Angel Chivilli

Angel
Chivilli

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon and Colorado Rockies agree to $13 million contract for 2024
Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies agreed Friday to a one-year, $13 million contract for 2024.
