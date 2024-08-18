Skip navigation
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers
Ben Casparius
BC
Ben
Casparius
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 17
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Preview
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Ben Casparius
LAD
Starting Pitcher
Dodgers plan to promote Ben Casparius on Sunday
Dodgers place Glasnow on IL with right elbow tendinitis
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Zealous for Zebby
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Taking Stock: Finding lessons in the performance of my fantasy teams in 2024
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Dodgers vs. Brewers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends August 15
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Saves and Steals: Devin Williams nails down first two saves
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Dodgers vs. Brewers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 14
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
