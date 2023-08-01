 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Denny McCarthy
Wyndham Championship - It’s Denny Time
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Los Angeles Angels v Detroit Tigers - Game One
Phillies get RHP Michael Lorenzen from Tigers to bolster rotation
2023 Pac-12 Football Media Day
Pac-12 leaders receive details of media deal, but no vote to accept terms as future remains murky

Top Clips

nbc_mmmms_trotterintv_230801.jpg
Trotter on Nunn Award: ‘Not about me’
nbc_mmmms_wareintv_230801.jpg
Ware reflects on Hall of Fame career
nbc_golf_gc_akshaybhatia_230801.jpg
Where does Bhatia stand after Barracuda victory?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Denny McCarthy
Wyndham Championship - It’s Denny Time
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Los Angeles Angels v Detroit Tigers - Game One
Phillies get RHP Michael Lorenzen from Tigers to bolster rotation
2023 Pac-12 Football Media Day
Pac-12 leaders receive details of media deal, but no vote to accept terms as future remains murky

Top Clips

nbc_mmmms_trotterintv_230801.jpg
Trotter on Nunn Award: ‘Not about me’
nbc_mmmms_wareintv_230801.jpg
Ware reflects on Hall of Fame career
nbc_golf_gc_akshaybhatia_230801.jpg
Where does Bhatia stand after Barracuda victory?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo
MLBMilwaukee BrewersBradley Blalock

Bradley
Blalock

MLB: New York Mets at Houston Astros
Brewers acquire outfielder Mark Canha as Mets deal another veteran before trade deadline
The move comes four days after Milwaukee added former Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Carlos Santana.
Braves reinstate Minter from injured list, option Smith-Shawver to minors
Carlos Santana added to Brewers’ active roster, expected to make debut vs. Braves
Pittsburgh Pirates send 1B Carlos Santana to the Brewers
Unlikely Frelick has 10-, 12-team league value
Reds, Padres Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
MLB Best Bets, July 18: Nola, Sandoval, Manoah, Cubs and Mariners
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,