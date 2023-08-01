Skip navigation
MLB
Milwaukee Brewers
Bradley Blalock
BB
Bradley
Blalock
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Brewers acquire outfielder Mark Canha as Mets deal another veteran before trade deadline
The move comes four days after Milwaukee added former Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Carlos Santana.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Bradley Blalock
MIL
Starting Pitcher
Brewers acquire Bradley Blalock from Red Sox
Braves reinstate Minter from injured list, option Smith-Shawver to minors
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Carlos Santana added to Brewers’ active roster, expected to make debut vs. Braves
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pittsburgh Pirates send 1B Carlos Santana to the Brewers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Unlikely Frelick has 10-, 12-team league value
Reds, Padres Postseason Betting Odds
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
MLB Best Bets, July 18: Nola, Sandoval, Manoah, Cubs and Mariners
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
