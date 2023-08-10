Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Supercars racer Brodie Kostecki set for long-awaited NASCAR debut
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Pickups of the Day: Cole World
George Bissell
,
George Bissell
,
Tasty Trends: Manchester City and Great Defense
Brad Thomas
,
Brad Thomas
,
Top Clips
Spieth off to a hot start at the FedEx St. Jude
FedEx St. Jude Championship best shots, Round 1
Galaxy Brains: Bieniemy’s toughness in Washington
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Supercars racer Brodie Kostecki set for long-awaited NASCAR debut
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Pickups of the Day: Cole World
George Bissell
,
George Bissell
,
Tasty Trends: Manchester City and Great Defense
Brad Thomas
,
Brad Thomas
,
Top Clips
Spieth off to a hot start at the FedEx St. Jude
FedEx St. Jude Championship best shots, Round 1
Galaxy Brains: Bieniemy’s toughness in Washington
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
MLB
NFL
MLB
Date
MLB
Minnesota Twins
Brent Headrick
Brent
Headrick
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
01:19
Kirilloff provides value in shallow leagues
Despite Minnesota Twins’ Alex Kirilloff’s early second-half break out, fantasy managers should be cautious and only look to target him in shallow leagues.
Brent Headrick
MIN
Starting Pitcher
Twins recall Brent Headrick from Triple-A
Brent Headrick
MIN
Starting Pitcher
Twins option LHP Brent Headrick to Triple-A
Brent Headrick
MIN
Starting Pitcher
Twins recall Brent Headrick from Triple-A St. Paul
Brent Headrick
MIN
Starting Pitcher
Twins option Headrick to Triple-A
Brent Headrick
MIN
Starting Pitcher
Brent Headrick strikes out eight in relief
Pickups of the Day: Cole World
George Bissell
,
George Bissell
,
Pickups of the Day: Vying for Votto
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Saves and Steals: Iglesias on the Rise
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Pickups of the Day: Jumping for Jeffers
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Surging Hitters: Schneider announces himself, Friedl being overlooked
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Top-500 Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Shelly Verougstraete
,
Shelly Verougstraete
,
