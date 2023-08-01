Skip navigation
League
MLB
NFL
Date
MLB
Miami Marlins
Bryan Hoeing
Bryan
Hoeing
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Luis Arraez goes 5 for 5 and lifts average to .400 as the Marlins rout the Blue Jays 11-0
Luis Arraez went 5 for 5 again to raise his batting average to .400, and Jorge Soler homered as the streaking Miami Marlins routed the Toronto Blue Jays 11-0 on Monday night.
Bryan Hoeing
MIA
Starting Pitcher
Marlins option RHP Bryan Hoeing to Triple-A
Bryan Hoeing
MIA
Starting Pitcher
Bryan Hoeing hit hard Wednesday in no-decision
Bryan Hoeing
MIA
Starting Pitcher
Bryan Hoeing obliterated in loss to Braves
Bryan Hoeing
MIA
Starting Pitcher
Bryan Hoeing tosses five strong vs. Pirates
Bryan Hoeing
MIA
Starting Pitcher
Bryan Hoeing goes four scoreless in start
Brewers acquire outfielder Mark Canha as Mets continue to deal veterans before trade deadline
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
After trading Scherzer to Texas, GM Billy Eppler says the Mets are not rebuilding
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mets trade closer David Robertson to Marlins for two minor leaguers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rays right-hander Zach Eflin leaves start against Marlins with left knee discomfort
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Miami Marlins Postseason Betting Odds
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
