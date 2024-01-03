 Skip navigation
Christian
Molfetta

AJ Hinch
Detroit Tigers give manager A.J. Hinch long-term contract extension and hire 4 new coaches
Detroit finished second in the AL Central at 78-84, its seventh straight losing season.
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Braves acquire Chris Sale from Red Sox
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Kevin Kiermaier is staying with Toronto
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Mariners sign Mitch Garver
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Yamamoto chooses the Dodgers
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Gurriel Jr. Stays in Arizona
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Dodgers continue to steal headlines with Tyler Glasnow trade